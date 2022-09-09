ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen

You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
RESTAURANTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Keauhou, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Idris Elba
Person
George Miller
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Miki'ala Pescaia from the Kalaupapa National Historical Park discusses the significance of this sacred site. Mahalo Tour 2022: Community activists explains effort to protect Molokai. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Community leader Walter Ritte shares ongoing efforts to restore Molokai's native ecosystems. Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai nonprofit on mission to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen

Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes. More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Shell#Performance Info#Aswad#Mad#English#Djinn#The Blaisdell Arena
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store is left to pick up the pieces after a robbery took place Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. According to Maxim Jewelry employees, the store was open when two masked suspects broke one of the cases and grabbed jewelry.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two Wahine snag Big West soccer honors ahead of Conference play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team opens Big West play at home against UC Davis on Thursday. The Wahine are coming off an impressive road trip, winning the last three of four matches. The Big West Conference announced its weekly honors with UH’s Goalie Sophie Augustin as...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Braddahhood Grindz’ extends to UH men’s volleyball and golf programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association announced the expansion of the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program to include UH men’s volleyball and golf teams. Zippy’s and Young’s Fish Market have been added to the new lineup. Each restaurant will take turns providing one meal...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 14, 2022)

The fire left an elderly patient dead and paramedic critically injured. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 14, 2022) Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Your...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes

Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Light trade winds thru Wednesday, possible rain/thunderstorms...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy