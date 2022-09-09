Read full article on original website
PODCAST: A Hawaii recording artist’s journey from ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Lilo & Stitch’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Johnson Enos was in high school when he realized he wanted to pursue music for a living. As a theater student, he enjoyed listening to musicals like “West Side Story” and influential composers like Stephen Sondheim. But he credits Teddy Randazzo, a famed songwriter in...
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen
You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle.
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Mahalo Tour 2022: There's no shortage of dining options at Maui's Grand Wailea.
Dr. Wade Kyono, a pediatric oncologist at Kapiolani Medical Center explains how common pediatric cancer is in Hawaii and whether we should be concerned. The Sunrise crew is on Molokai and got to catch up with Executive Chef Woody Hiro at Hiro's Ohana Grill.
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai nonprofit on mission to honor those buried at Kalaupapa
John Pele, owner of Hiro's Ohana Grill, explains what it's like operating a small business on Molokai. The Sunrise crew is on Molokai and got to catch up with Executive Chef Woody Hiro at Hiro's Ohana Grill.
After fighting the battle of his life, the force is strong with this young Jedi from Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a galaxy not so far away, a young Jedi can be found on Kauai. Even though 8-year-old Atlas Lester embraces the force, the power of the dark side can sometimes take over. “It was huge, so we got the news that day,” said his mother, Kaui...
Healthier Hawaii: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Miki'ala Pescaia from the Kalaupapa National Historical Park discusses the significance of this sacred site.
Hawaii housing experts worry inflation will throttle back development, buying power
Family of Kona security guard brutally beaten in 2018 left in shock following new court ruling. A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018. FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen
Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes. More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?.
HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store is left to pick up the pieces after a robbery took place Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. According to Maxim Jewelry employees, the store was open when two masked suspects broke one of the cases and grabbed jewelry.
Two Wahine snag Big West soccer honors ahead of Conference play
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team opens Big West play at home against UC Davis on Thursday. The Wahine are coming off an impressive road trip, winning the last three of four matches. The Big West Conference announced its weekly honors with UH’s Goalie Sophie Augustin as...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
‘Braddahhood Grindz’ extends to UH men’s volleyball and golf programs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association announced the expansion of the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program to include UH men’s volleyball and golf teams. Zippy’s and Young’s Fish Market have been added to the new lineup. Each restaurant will take turns providing one meal...
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit. Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car. While being...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 14, 2022)
The fire left an elderly patient dead and paramedic critically injured. Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes
Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Light trade winds thru Wednesday, possible rain/thunderstorms
Meet the ‘weed eaters’: Urban foragers on a mission to diversify your diet
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gaye Chan is into what’s known as urban foraging. The University of Hawaii at Manoa professor picks plants we see as unsightly weeds and adds them to her daily diet. “I started doing research on it and realized the things I had been yanking out for...
