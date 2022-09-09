Watch VP Kamala Harris lead the National Space Council meeting today (Sept. 9)

The NSC meeting, the second of Harris' tenure, will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over her second National Space Council meeting on Friday (Sept. 9), and you can watch it live.

The meeting, held at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT), according to the vice president's schedule (opens in new tab). You can watch it here at Space.com when the time comes, or access the livestream directly via The White House (opens in new tab). Harris will also call astronauts on the International Space Station at 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), which will also be webcast live.

The National Space Council (NSC) helps shape American space policy. It's made up of several dozen government officials, including the NASA administrator, the secretary of defense and the vice president, who chairs the body.

Friday's meeting will be the second of the NSC under Harris. The first was held at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2021.

During last year's meeting, Harris laid out key space priorities for the administration of President Joe Biden, which include using satellites to study climate change, tackling the growing space-junk problem and helping to establish norms of responsible behavior off Earth.

Harris made an appearance at a high-profile space event less than two weeks ago: She flew down to Florida's Space Coast for the planned Aug. 29 launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. That attempt was scrubbed, however, by a technical issue.

A second try on Sept. 3 also was nixed; NASA is now working to get the uncrewed Artemis 1 aloft on Sept. 23 or Sept. 27.

