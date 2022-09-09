ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch VP Kamala Harris lead the National Space Council meeting today (Sept. 9)

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcUWd_0hp1CR3C00

The NSC meeting, the second of Harris' tenure, will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over her second National Space Council meeting on Friday (Sept. 9), and you can watch it live.

The meeting, held at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT), according to the vice president's schedule (opens in new tab). You can watch it here at Space.com when the time comes, or access the livestream directly via The White House (opens in new tab). Harris will also call astronauts on the International Space Station at 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), which will also be webcast live.

The National Space Council (NSC) helps shape American space policy. It's made up of several dozen government officials, including the NASA administrator, the secretary of defense and the vice president, who chairs the body.

Friday's meeting will be the second of the NSC under Harris. The first was held at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2021.

During last year's meeting, Harris laid out key space priorities for the administration of President Joe Biden, which include using satellites to study climate change, tackling the growing space-junk problem and helping to establish norms of responsible behavior off Earth.

Harris made an appearance at a high-profile space event less than two weeks ago: She flew down to Florida's Space Coast for the planned Aug. 29 launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. That attempt was scrubbed, however, by a technical issue.

A second try on Sept. 3 also was nixed; NASA is now working to get the uncrewed Artemis 1 aloft on Sept. 23 or Sept. 27.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There (opens in new tab)" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

Comments / 2

Robert Good
4d ago

that woman is a total embarrassment to the female population she's never been to space and she's never been to the Border he doesn't know what she's talking about she's ignorant

Reply
13
Laura Fulton
4d ago

Why do they let her give speeches she doesn’t know what she is talking about says something then laughs I guess she knows that the people running America now are nothing but idiots and a joke to the American people Whata mess this bunch has done to America it isn’t a laughing matter but I guess it is to these idiots sad

Reply
11
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

Mike Massiminio, a former astronaut, space advisor at the Intrepid Museum, and professor of engineering at Columbia University joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how NASA is approaching its second attempt at launching Artemis I after the first attempt was called off due to issues with a temperature sensor. “They're treating this like it's a crewed launch,” says Massiminio. “They need to be successful here in order to put a crew on board on the next couple of flights.” He adds that for the next mission, the “spacecraft will have people on board to go around the moon.” For the third, NASA is aiming to land near the moon’s south pole, “and the reason that it's interesting to go near that pole is that there's water there.”Sept. 2, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Houston, TX
Government
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Nsc#Johnson Space Center#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
Space.com

Space.com

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy