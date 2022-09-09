Read full article on original website
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
‘Rally for reproductive rights’ planned for Monday evening
Area veterans honored on 38th Honor Flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - 85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI). It’s the fourth honor flight that has been held since COVID-19 cancelations began over two years ago. Before boarding a plane on the 122nd Fighter Wing base,...
Reproductive rights rally in downtown Fort Wayne, three days before abortion ban goes into effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dozens of people gathered Monday to rally for reproductive rights. The rally was set three days before Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect. Indiana’s legislature became the first in the nation to approve new abortion restrictions. The law includes three exceptions for abortion: incest, rape, and if the health of the mother is at risk.
