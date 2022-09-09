Read full article on original website
UH soccer cruises past HBU to cap off non-conference play
UH soccer knocked off the Houston Baptist University Sunday on the road after a dominant 3-1 win to improve their record to 3-3-1 on the young season. The Cougars struck first in this match when senior forward Janna Singleton scored a goal in the 20th minute to give UH an early lead that they ultimately would never relinquish.
How UH’s Donavan Mutin ‘became the game’
As a student-athlete at Klein Collins High School, Donovan Mutin heard something from his linebackers coach, Michael Troutman, that struck a chord with him. “He always used to tell me ‘All battles are won or lost before they’re ever fought,’” Mutin said. Looking back years later,...
UH tennis competes in Penn Invitational
In an early season invitational, the Houston tennis team had the opportunity to compete against Penn, LIU and FDU in the Penn Invitational in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Against the hosting Penn team, junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno was able to pick up a win in two sets, winning them 6-3, 6-1. The Cougars were also able to sweep FDU in singles, with sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Gabriella Cortes winning their matches in three and two sets.
