In an early season invitational, the Houston tennis team had the opportunity to compete against Penn, LIU and FDU in the Penn Invitational in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Against the hosting Penn team, junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno was able to pick up a win in two sets, winning them 6-3, 6-1. The Cougars were also able to sweep FDU in singles, with sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Gabriella Cortes winning their matches in three and two sets.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO