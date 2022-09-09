Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
Cape Coral citywide boil water advisory rescinded
Cape Coral has been placed under a citywide boil water notice. This comes after routine random water tests were taken at two sites.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale
Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court
The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The owner identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife as William Debruine is under investigation. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water.
WINKNEWS.com
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Stevens Construction completes Gulfshore Concierge Medicine
Stevens Construction’s special projects division completed Gulfshore Concierge Medicine at 1350 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples. The company provided an interior renovation of an existing and occupied medical office. It provided new interior finishes, plumbing fixtures, flooring, wood panel ceiling accents, stone and unique light fixtures, which houses a lobby, exam rooms and restroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have reopened after a crash with injuries involving a semitrailer shut down northbound lanes on I-75 in North Port early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. just north of Sumter Boulevard, near mile marker 183. Traffic backed up...
gulfshorebusiness.com
10 units in Bellasera Resort in Naples sells for $5.4 million
Resort Hospitality Partners LLC purchased 10 units Bellasera Resort at 221 Ninth St. S. in Naples from Gulf Star Holdings LLC for $5.42 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Englewood (FL)
Englewood is a beautiful city located in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Florida, United States. Englewood had a population of 19,332 after the 2020 census. The city is famous for its gorgeous and well-maintained beaches with soft sand and crystal clear waters. The beaches are not usually crowded, making them perfect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Code Enforcement makes family get rid of haunted house
A family is upset after Charlotte County forced them to get rid of the haunted house for kids at their home. The haunted house is something the family does for the community for free. And now, after four years of doing it, the county said it’s a violation. Charlotte...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New microbrewery coming to Fort Myers
A microbrewery will replace an abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. Swamp Cat Brewing Co. will feature a 5,000-square-foot beer garden and three different food kitchens. It is expected to open by February 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Airport further pursues noise abatement measures
Naples City Council was updated Monday on the status of Naples Airport’s Part 150 Noise and Land Use Compatibility Study. The voluntary study, which began in 2020, is aimed at assessing the airport’s noise compatibility planning. The goal is to provide an approach for airport operators and the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate and address community concerns regarding noise exposure while maintaining the safety and operations of the airport. Between 2020 and 2021, the airport received a 40% increase in air traffic, causing air noise to increasingly be a nuisance for many throughout the community.
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
'GGG' becomes Aubrey Rogers High School
The newest high school under construction in Collier County was given its official moniker at a school board meeting Sept. 12.
Family of Lehigh Acres hit and run victim wants driver to surrender
Two days after a car ran over 40-year-old Ronald Quilliam, his family spoke with Briana Brownlee. They are calling on the driver to come forward and surrender for the death of their loved one.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers
Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
E. coli and steps for getting through the threat
Cape Coral's boil water advisory puts focus on E. coli danger, city says the issue is "citywide" after two tests came back positive.
Comments / 0