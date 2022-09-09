Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County
A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch. The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m. The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground...
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
willmarradio.com
Two arrested after large fight in Willmar...hand gun recovered
(Willmar MN-) A large fight in Southeast Willmar yesterday afternoon has led to the arrest of two Willmar men on multiple charges. Police say at 4 p.m. they were called to the front yard of an apartment complex in the 1600 Block of 7th Avenue Southeast where a large fight was in progress. When officers arrived, many people scattered but several people told police that 18-year-old Miguel Soto of Willmar had a gun. Police recovered a weapon and arrested Soto on charges of Threats of Violence, 2nd Degree Riot, Possession of a Pistol Without a Permit, and 2nd Degree Assault. Later, officers arrested 20-year old Weheliye Gaal of Willmar in the 600 Block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. Gaal faces charges of threats of violence, fleeing police, 2nd degree riot, controlled substance user in possession of ammunition, 2nd degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
hometownnews.biz
Expanded Broadband is coming to Morrison, Stearns & Todd County
Upsala Cooperative Telephone Assn. dba Sytek in Upsala, MN has plowed fiber optic cable to the home (FTTH) over the past several years in the communities of Bowlus, Sobieski, Flensburg and Swanville and to most of the areas in between those towns. In these area’s Sytek is offering 1 Gig...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Motorcyclist dies after going off the road in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured when they each drove off the road in Stearns County on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to County Road 13 in Grove Township, about 1.5 miles south of Melrose, Minnesota, at 2:18 p.m., where they found two motorcyclists that had gone off the left side of the road and into the ditch where the road curves to the right.
willmarradio.com
Woman killed in SUV-semi crash east of Long Prairie
(Long Prairie MN-) A Burtrum woman was killed Monday morning when her SUV collided with a semi in Todd County. The state patrol says it happened at 8:46 a.m. on Highway 27 at County Road 219, about 8 miles east of Long Prairie. 55-year-old Lashel Oliver was traveling eastbound when she collided with an eastbound semi. Oliver was killed, and the semi driver, 20-year-old Tyler Scherping of Freeport, was not hurt.
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
fox9.com
Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota
OLIVIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
Central Minnesota man convicted of racially motivated stalking, assault
A 33-year-old central Minnesota man has been found guilty of assault and stalking motivated by racial bias for his months-long campaign of threats and property damage that terrorized a nearby family. Stearns County officials reported Monday night that a jury convicted Benton Beyer of Richmond, Minn., of stalking, assault, theft,...
willmarradio.com
Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
klfdradio.com
“Fall’n Into Fun Fest” Chamber Event
The Chamber Serving the Meeker County Area has a special event coming up on September 22nd from 4-to-7 p.m. The promotion is called “Fall ‘n Into Fun Fest” and there will be all kinds of fun, family events, and special deals in some of the stores. DeAnn...
klfdradio.com
Doris Schultz
92-year-old DORIS M. SCHULTZ of Litchfield passed away on Monday September 12, 2022 at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17th at 11 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com. Visitation...
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
klfdradio.com
Donna Jensen
Donna Jensen, age 99 of Litchfield passed away on Friday September 9, 2022 at Bethany Home in Litchfield. Services are pending with Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Located in Litchfield, MN we deliver the latest in local News, Sports, Weather, Obituaries & More! Tune in to AM 1410...
Comments / 0