Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Enters Rankings with Season 3 Release, ‘Virgin River’ Sinks to No. 10
During the Aug. 15-Aug. 21 viewing window, Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” broke into the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart at No. 4. Following the show’s Season 3 premiere, which arrived on the streaming platform on Aug. 12, the series garnered 883 million minutes watched during its first full week of availability. “Day Shift” quickly leaped ahead of “The Sandman” for the No. 1 spot. After coming in at No. 4 the previous week shortly after its Aug. 12 release, the film charted 957 million minutes viewed. “The Sandman” dropped to No. 2, receiving 946 minutes viewed in its second...
People Are Loving The Fact That Daemon Targaryen Is A Hot, Chaotic Mess
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
John Boyega Just Revealed His Dating Criteria, And It's About To Break A Lot Of Hearts
The Woman King star opened up about what he looks for in a romantic partner.
