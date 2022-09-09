ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Golf.com

Top college player leaves team to make pro debut at LIV Golf

A top college player is heading to LIV Golf. David Puig, a senior at Arizona State, announced on Instagram on Monday that he’s turning pro but will stay at ASU to finish his degree. Puig thanked his coaches and teammates in a lengthy social media post. “So many more...
Golf.com

The 9 most egregious etiquette mistakes, ranked!

Breaking an etiquette rule is not a crime, but it can subject you to recrimination. How serious a dressing down do you deserve? That depends on the nature of your trespass. Here’s a ranking of nine notable violations, listed least to most severe. 9. Playing out of turn. This...
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club

Golf.com

Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal

LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
Golf.com

How this putting tool helped propel Ally Ewing to her third career LPGA win

Ally Ewing claimed her third career LPGA victory on Sunday in dramatic fashion at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, making five birdies in a row on the back nine to defeat her closest competitor, Xiyu Lin, by one shot. Though her final-round birdies featured a series of clutch...
Golf.com

Report: Sergio Garcia faces discipline from DP World Tour for WD

It didn’t take long for word of Sergio Garcia’s WD to reach the disciplinary office at the DP World Tour. Perhaps because it didn’t have to travel very far. Wentworth, the annual host of last weekend’s BMW PGA Championship, doubles as the worldwide headquarters for golf’s second-biggest tour. Meaning that when Garcia elected to pack things up and leave town for Texas after an opening-round 76 last Thursday, the players weren’t the only ones who noticed his absence.
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Billy Ray Brown talks what it’s like facing off against Tiger Woods

Golf.com

Fortinet Championship odds: Two stars lead favorites at PGA Tour season opener

This week’s Fortinet Championship is the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season, and according to the Fortinet Championship betting odds via BetMGM, two star players with several wins apiece are tied as betting favorites. Here’s what you need to know. 2022 Fortinet Championship odds: This week’s...
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Billy Ray Brown explains embarrassing shot hit in front of Tiger Woods

Golf.com

To better understand LIV vs. PGA Tour, I talked to a top player in the fray

In Xander Schauffele’s mind, none of this is particularly simple. The world of men’s professional golf has begun imitating the world at large. Pick a side. Dig in deep. Cover your ears. That’s how we get Shane Lowry winning “one for the good guys” as a Tour loyalist triumphing over LIV defectors. It’s how we get to Talor Gooch trumpeting that LIV’s atmosphere was like a Ryder Cup. We’re prone to simplicity, hyperbole, tribalism. So it goes.
Golf.com

Testy pros, Tiger’s latest swing video and Koepka’s costumes | Rogers Report

Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report. It was a nice two-week break from it all, but I’m feeling relieved that the PGA Tour is officially back on Thursday. Golf makes up for (give or take) 90 percent of my personality, and without it I have very little to talk about.
