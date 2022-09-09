Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Top college player leaves team to make pro debut at LIV Golf
A top college player is heading to LIV Golf. David Puig, a senior at Arizona State, announced on Instagram on Monday that he’s turning pro but will stay at ASU to finish his degree. Puig thanked his coaches and teammates in a lengthy social media post. “So many more...
Golf.com
The 9 most egregious etiquette mistakes, ranked!
Breaking an etiquette rule is not a crime, but it can subject you to recrimination. How serious a dressing down do you deserve? That depends on the nature of your trespass. Here’s a ranking of nine notable violations, listed least to most severe. 9. Playing out of turn. This...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Golf.com
Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal
LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
Golf.com
‘You and your source are wrong’: Jon Rahm shuts down LIV Golf rumor
The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season begins with this week’s Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. — one of the few weeks this year when the PGA Tour overlaps with LIV Golf, which starts its Chicago event on Friday. The flood of players who have decamped to LIV Golf...
Golf.com
How this putting tool helped propel Ally Ewing to her third career LPGA win
Ally Ewing claimed her third career LPGA victory on Sunday in dramatic fashion at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, making five birdies in a row on the back nine to defeat her closest competitor, Xiyu Lin, by one shot. Though her final-round birdies featured a series of clutch...
Golf.com
Report: Sergio Garcia faces discipline from DP World Tour for WD
It didn’t take long for word of Sergio Garcia’s WD to reach the disciplinary office at the DP World Tour. Perhaps because it didn’t have to travel very far. Wentworth, the annual host of last weekend’s BMW PGA Championship, doubles as the worldwide headquarters for golf’s second-biggest tour. Meaning that when Garcia elected to pack things up and leave town for Texas after an opening-round 76 last Thursday, the players weren’t the only ones who noticed his absence.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Billy Ray Brown talks what it’s like facing off against Tiger Woods
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Former 2019 Draft Pick
KZ Okpala has officially signed a contract with the Sacramento Kings. Okpala has previously been on the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Golf.com
Fortinet Championship odds: Two stars lead favorites at PGA Tour season opener
This week’s Fortinet Championship is the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season, and according to the Fortinet Championship betting odds via BetMGM, two star players with several wins apiece are tied as betting favorites. Here’s what you need to know. 2022 Fortinet Championship odds: This week’s...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Billy Ray Brown explains embarrassing shot hit in front of Tiger Woods
Golf.com
To better understand LIV vs. PGA Tour, I talked to a top player in the fray
In Xander Schauffele’s mind, none of this is particularly simple. The world of men’s professional golf has begun imitating the world at large. Pick a side. Dig in deep. Cover your ears. That’s how we get Shane Lowry winning “one for the good guys” as a Tour loyalist triumphing over LIV defectors. It’s how we get to Talor Gooch trumpeting that LIV’s atmosphere was like a Ryder Cup. We’re prone to simplicity, hyperbole, tribalism. So it goes.
Golf.com
WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau threw out first pitch at White Sox game (and didn’t embarrass himself)
Bryson DeChambeau was briefly on top of the golf world and easily one of the most popular players in the game following his 2020 U.S. Open victory. But we haven’t seen a whole lot of Bryson recently. That’s mostly due to two things: injuries that sidelined him for long...
Golf.com
Testy pros, Tiger’s latest swing video and Koepka’s costumes | Rogers Report
Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report. It was a nice two-week break from it all, but I’m feeling relieved that the PGA Tour is officially back on Thursday. Golf makes up for (give or take) 90 percent of my personality, and without it I have very little to talk about.
