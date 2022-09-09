It didn’t take long for word of Sergio Garcia’s WD to reach the disciplinary office at the DP World Tour. Perhaps because it didn’t have to travel very far. Wentworth, the annual host of last weekend’s BMW PGA Championship, doubles as the worldwide headquarters for golf’s second-biggest tour. Meaning that when Garcia elected to pack things up and leave town for Texas after an opening-round 76 last Thursday, the players weren’t the only ones who noticed his absence.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO