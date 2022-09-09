Read full article on original website
Ford Dealers Will Sell EVs At Fixed Prices Under Finalized Plan
As Ford Authority has reported over the past few months, a big component of Ford’s plan to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – is that Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those particular areas or commercial vehicles as soon as next year. CEO Jim Farley has referred to this move as a “stress test” for dealers, who have expressed some concerns over plans to set high standards for the sale of EVs, most likely at fixed prices. Now, the details of this newly finalized plan have been revealed via a report at CNBC, outlining all of the changes Ford dealers can expect over the coming months and years.
Ford CEO Jim Farley To Meet Dealers Next Week With This Agenda To Challenge Tesla
Ford Motor Company F appears to be intent on capturing the pole position in the electric vehicle industry if reports are anything to go by. What Happened: Dearborn’s CEO Jim Farley is traveling to Las Vega next week to get the automaker's dealers to shave off $2,000 from the cost of an electric vehicle they deliver to their customers, Reuters reported.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Outfitted With Wireless Charging Tech
The concept of charging all-electric vehicles wirelessly is nothing new, as that particular idea has been batted around for years now in a number of ways. In fact, the state of Michigan is aiming to build the very first wirelessly charging road in the coming years, while Ford has filed patents for a hands-free charging system and an EV haptic feedback system over the past few months. Now, a company called WiTricity is set to debut a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E with wireless charging technology at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
Ford Patent Filed For Automated Maintenance Assistant System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automated maintenance assistant system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 30th, 2018, published on September 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11443270. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for both an integrated...
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
Biden announces electric vehicle charging station investments in Detroit
President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Detroit on Wednesday announcing the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country, which he says will help build charging stations across 35 states.
Ford Patent Filed For New Hands-Free Charging System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a new hands-free charging system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 10th, 2020, published on September 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11440424. The Ford Authority Take. Aside from testing an EV charging station robot in Europe, Ford...
Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, will showcase his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show. The president, who recently took a spin in his pine-green 1967 Stingray with Jay Leno for a segment on CNBC's “Jay Leno's Garage," may get the chance to slide behind the wheel of a new vehicle Wednesday during his stop in Detroit. He doesn't get many chances anymore in the driver's seat; he's not allowed to drive on public roads as president.
Ford Pro Fleet Management Software Debuts Amid Services Push
In spite of not being around for too terribly long, Ford Pro – the automaker’s dedicated commercial business – has expanded rapidly over the past several months, launching new services and features including the VIIZR Service Tool, Ford Pro Charging, an end-to-end EV charging solution in Europe, and soon, a dedicated financing solution dubbed Ford Pro FinSimple. All of this is being done with an eye toward generating massive amounts of revenue from connected vehicle services, while also making it easier for commercial customers to monitor their fleets and save money on operational costs. Now, that expansion continues with the introduction of the new Ford Pro Fleet Management Software suite.
Here’s How Many 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Were Sold In August
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to exceed FoMoCo’s expectations in terms of consumer demand for the all-electric pickup, which far exceeded the automaker’s production capacity from the start. While it works to secure the raw materials it needs to ramp up production in the coming years, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to see sales increase with each passing month. According to The Blue Oval’s August sales report, that trend continued last month, too.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Pricing Increased Across The Board
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair was just revealed this morning, breathing new life into the luxurious compact crossover after it received a redesign for the 2020 model year. With updated styling inside and out, along with a host of new technology features, it was pretty much expected that the 2023 Lincoln Corsair would cost more than the outgoing model, particularly amid numerous price increases incurred by other 2023 model year vehicles – and that’s precisely the case here, too.
No. 4 Nascar Mustang Finishes Dead Last At Kansas September 2022: Video
Kansas Speedway was not kind to the Nascar Mustang teams on September 11th, 2022, but was especially hard on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick. When it was all said and done, Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang was scored 36th, or dead last in the Cup Series field.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
Jeep Wagoneer S Previewed As Upcoming Lincoln Aviator Electric Rival
Last week, Stellantis revealed the Jeep Recon, an all-electric Ford Bronco rival that is one four new planned all-electric vehicles for North America and Europe by 2025. However, that particular brand isn’t done debuting new products just yet, as it has also unveiled the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, which is yet another EV aimed squarely at the upcoming Lincoln Aviator Electric, which is expected to debut in 2025 – the same year as the forthcoming, all-new ICE-powered variants of the luxurious crossover.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E LED Lighting Is Late Availability Item
For its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been treated to a variety of changes, including, most notably, a rather large price increase across the board. There are a host of other updates in store for the EV crossover in the coming model year, but now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E LED projector headlamps will be a late availability item, too.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Automatic Rear Defroster
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic rear defroster, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 11th, 2019, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433742. The Ford Authority Take. After experimenting with ways to eliminate fog from auto glass, Ford has...
Argo AI To Supply Self-Driving Technology To Other Companies
Argo AI – Ford’s self-driving subsidiary – has been hard at work developing the technology it needs to launch an autonomous commercial vehicles service in recent years. That process has included the development of a new, game-changing Lidar sensor, a guide on how autonomous vehicles should view cyclists, rounding up a group of outsiders to improve safety standards, and opening a new test center in South Carolina. Additionally, the A/V company has also ditched its human safety drivers in Austin and Miami and launched a self-driving service on Lyft, too. Now, Argo AI has announced that it will begin supplying self-driving tech to other companies, according to Automotive News.
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Signed By Carroll Shelby For Sale
The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition – a special machine donning the legendary Gulf Oil livery – was produced in scant quantities, with just 343 making it off the assembly line in total. Given its iconic look and that inherent rarity, it’s no surprise that whenever a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition pops up for sale at auction, it rakes in massive amounts of money. We’ve seen a couple of these special cars emerge for sale over the past couple of years, including one back in May 2020, another this past February, and a third in May that sold for a whopping $687,500, in fact. Now, yet another 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition has surfaced for sale at Jordan Ford in San Antonio, Texas.
