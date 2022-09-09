Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
Did You Know This Texas Vodka Brand Is Owned by Red Raiders?
When you ask a Texan what their favorite vodka is, they're probably going to say Tito's. Other than the fact that it's distilled in Austin, Texas and is fairly affordable, it isn't anything extraordinary. No shame if you love it; it's just not my favorite. If I'm going to pick...
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
Blue Moon Theater in Central El Paso Hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest, Showing Movie
You don't have to be a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania to do The Time Warp Again, but you can certainly dress as one for the Blue Moon Theater Rocky Horror Costume Party. The Central El Paso outdoor cinema will be hosting a special showing of the The Rocky Horror...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
Texans Who Love Chopping Wood Can See the Lumberjack Lifestyle
There are some El Paso men and women who feel they could work in the logging industry. Clearly, the only way to test that theory out is if you have hands-on experience. Just because you may wear the boots, red flannel, and sport a rocking beard doesn't mean you're a lumberjack. Everyone knows you have to also be able to walk the walk by handling the duties when it comes to trees.
El Paso’s 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Festival Will Be Two-Day Event
Looking for an excuse to get outdoors? Well, then the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is just the excuse you need!. The El Paso Zoo along with the Franklin Mountains State Park is hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert which, for the second year in a row, will be a two-day event.
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Grocery Stores & Markets We Would Love To See Open In El Paso
We're listing five grocery stores and markets we would love to see open their doors in and around El Paso. Once upon a time, El Paso had Safeways around town decades ago before it merged with Albertsons. Then if memory serves me right, there used to be a Save A Lot, a discount supermarket chain store across from Mesita School.
El Paso’s Culture, Classic Cars on Display at 2022 Lincoln Park Day – See What’s In Store
Sunday, September 18, soak up El Paso’s “Chicano culture, traditions, and history” at the 18th annual Lincoln Park Day celebration. From Zoot Suit-wearing vatos to lovingly restored ranflas, the yearly event puts El Chuco’s heritage on display for an afternoon. Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park – also...
Relieve That Nostalgia With These Old El Paso TV Commercials
The 80s & 90s seem so far away but it's always fun to look back & fondly remember what we grew up on. We used to have such a hard time remembering a show or movie we loved when we were younger. With the internet, we can find anything with ease.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0