El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas

Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
600 ESPN El Paso

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
600 ESPN El Paso

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
600 ESPN El Paso

6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following

In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
600 ESPN El Paso

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
600 ESPN El Paso

Texans Who Love Chopping Wood Can See the Lumberjack Lifestyle

There are some El Paso men and women who feel they could work in the logging industry. Clearly, the only way to test that theory out is if you have hands-on experience. Just because you may wear the boots, red flannel, and sport a rocking beard doesn't mean you're a lumberjack. Everyone knows you have to also be able to walk the walk by handling the duties when it comes to trees.
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

