Morris County Man Broke Apart Illegal Assault Rifle, Stashed It With Family: Police
A Morris County man tried to hide an illegal assault rifle from police by breaking it down and giving different parts to each of his family members, authorities said. The Washington Township Police Department received reports that a Long Valley man illegally possessed an assault rifle on Thursday, Sept. 8, the department said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Searching For Fugitives Make Drug Bust
Two Paterson men were busted by Passaic County sheriff’s detectives near one of the city’s most notorious drug corners. Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing Tavon Greene, 26, and Nicholas Soto, 33, make a drug deal in the doorway of Dylan Mini Market at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
New Jersey Globe
Gun club leader arrested for theft
The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County
Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
Paterson officials fire police chief, allege he slept in meetings as crime surged
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh fired police chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora Tuesday, ending a troubled 30-month tenure in which the mayor accused the chief of falling asleep during cabinet meetings while violent crime surged in the city. The mayor also said Baycora walked away from a retirement deal that...
N.J. sergeant gets 33 months in prison for helping corrupt cops steal from residents
A former Paterson police sergeant for a group of cops who targeted and stole from residents was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Michael Cheff in Newark federal court following his trial and conviction in May on charges of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights and falsifying a police report.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
Paterson mayor plans to fire police chief over city’s violent crime surge
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he’s planning to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora over what the mayor is calling a surge in shootings and other violent crime in the city. Baycora, 62, who is the city’s first Muslim police chief, was sworn into office by Sayegh on Feb....
Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says
An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI
UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says
A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
N.J. mayor lied to investigators about illegal billing to get back at zoning officer, lawsuit says
Belleville’s construction official and zoning officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Mayor Michael Melham lied to the state Attorney General’s office, sparking an unnecessary investigation. Frank DeLorenzo, 61, claims the mayor has been retaliating against him since the fall of 2018, when DeLorenzo denied the mayor’s application...
insidernj.com
Berdnik Goes on Offense in Passaic Sherrif’s Tilt
On September 9, 2022, former Paterson police officers were sentenced in a federal criminal case related to civil rights violations and false police reports that occurred while the Republican candidates for Sheriff and County Commissioner held prominent leadership positions in the Paterson Police Department. Two Paterson cops admitted to running a “robbery squad” that included shaking down drug dealers and various civil rights violations under the leadership of Mason Maher, Alex Cruz, and Troy Oswald.
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Thieves try to steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's neighbor: report
Two thieves tried to steal a Land Rover from the garage of Gov. Phil Murphy’s neighbor on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Tuesday.
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con From Tuxedo Park Nabbed By Police In Route 17 Stop
Officers found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from Orange County for tailgating on Route 17 in Bergen County, police said. Ryan Larkin, age 35, of Tuxedo Park, told Saddle River Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Driver in wrong-way crash that killed Anthony Varvaro has died of injuries: Police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Jersey State Police have released the name of the second driver involved in an alleged, wrong-way crash Sunday morning that claimed the life of a former Major Leaguer turned community leader on Staten Island. Henry Plazas, 30, of Bridgewater, N.J., was behind the wheel...
