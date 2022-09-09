Read full article on original website
A Morris County man tried to hide an illegal assault rifle from police by breaking it down and giving different parts to each of his family members, authorities said. The Washington Township Police Department received reports that a Long Valley man illegally possessed an assault rifle on Thursday, Sept. 8, the department said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
