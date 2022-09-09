UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO