ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says

An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Long Valley man charged with illegal possession of assault rifle

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault rifle, according to police. Police received a report that a person within Washington Township was in possession of an illegal assault rifle, police said. The Washington Township Detective Bureau...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockaway, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Rockaway, NJ
City
Boonton Township, NJ
City
Oak Ridge, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
City
Jefferson, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman

ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI

UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man faces marijuana charges following traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing marijuana charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Thursday night, according to police. On September 8, at around 8:18 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp after police observed the vehicle with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy