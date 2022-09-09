Read full article on original website
Mother charged with murdering 2-year-old son in Anchorage DUI crash
A 22-year-old woman is now facing murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old son after an Anchorage car crash two weeks ago. According to the Alaska Department of Law, Cheyenne Jewel McMullen has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of the child, referred to as “E.B.” She also faces one count each of manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on Monday on charges related to the death of her two-year-old son. Cheyenne Jewel McMullen, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter, and two counts of second-degree murder stemming from an August crash that resulted in the death of her own child.
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
Rental prices increase 14.2% in Anchorage
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway. A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar. Updated: 11 hours...
How an Anchorage woman is spreading awareness of FASD by painting rocks
Karen Lomack walked around Midtown Anchorage on a recent Thursday afternoon with a stack of rocks painted to look like red shoes. She tucked one next to a bunch of gravel, its bright crimson shine standing out among a sea of gray and white. Lomack painted many of the rocks...
Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen years ago, Ian Robbins — a terminally sick child with Leukemia — had one final wish to celebrate Halloween. Ian’s parents were told by their child’s doctors that he may not make it to Oct. 31, 2005. “My husband and some...
Molly of Denali at The Arc of Anchorage Trunk-Or-Treat – Sept. 17
Trunk-Or-Treat is an event open to the community that provides a safe, inclusive environment for children of all ages. The event features trunk-or-treat style candy and prize collecting, indoor and outdoor carnival games, food trucks, music, face painting, a photo booth, and more! Join Alaska Public Media and Molly of Denali on Saturday, September 17th.
Special meeting reveals former Kenai borough mayor resigned to harassment complaint
Mary Peltola speaks on election to Congress, looks ahead to November. Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola sat down with Alaska's News Source's Mike Ross for an extended interview. Sept. 12, 2022 FastCast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sept. 12, 2022 FastCast. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Updated: 4...
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department saw a big turnout Tuesday when volunteers and employees gathered to assemble 1,500 opioid overdose rescue kits. Supplies for the kits were provided by Project HOPE, part of the Alaska Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, which will distribute the finished kits around the state.
I’m opting my child out of active shooter drills this year. You can, too
My eldest daughter started kindergarten this year. I was prepared for many of the new routines: packing her lunch, buying and labeling her school supplies (I never did locate the correct-size pencil case), and checking her take-home folder nightly. But several things did catch me off guard. I was surprised...
Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.
Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
Assembly: Borough employee made harassment claim against Pierce
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly says Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce was asked to consider voluntarily resigning as borough mayor after a borough employee made what were deemed to be credible claims of harassment against him. The statement does not discuss that point further. Pierce’s campaign...
Mayor Bronson reverses course on using rec centers as homeless shelters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost two weeks after introducing a plan to use two Anchorage recreation centers as homeless shelters, Mayor Dave Bronson has pulled the plug on the idea. The plan to use the Spenard and Fairview rec centers was initially brought up as the last resort in a...
Increase the impact of your donation!
Many companies sponsor matching gift programs that increase the impact of their employee’s donations to Alaska Public Media. Follow the directions for your organization. If your company does offer a matching gift, please fill out the company form and return it to us at:. MAIL:. 3877 University Drive. Anchorage,...
Spenard and Fairview Rec centers are off the table for homeless emergency shelters, mayor says
Mayor Dave Bronson backtracked today and told the Anchorage Assembly that he would no longer take the Spenard and Fairview Recreation Centers, used by children and other members of the community, for emergency homeless shelters as winter approaches. Mayor Bronson said that the people had spoken and he had listened....
Anchorage residents question decision to use community rec centers as homeless shelters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to turn community recreation centers into emergency homeless shelters is rubbing some people the wrong way. The administration says the Fairview and Spenard Rec Centers provide the most practical options to get people housed quickly and be able to provide meals, showers, and bathrooms. But some who use the centers are urging the administration to look elsewhere. Kathleen Grace plays pickleball at the Spenard Rec Center and says the facility is well-used by the community.
