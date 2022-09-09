Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
95.5 KLAQ
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Rescue Mission Of El Paso Needs The Communities Help After Unexpected Migrant Influx
One of El Paso’s largest homeless shelters is asking for the community's help after they received hundreds of migrants this past week and are expecting more to arrive in the coming days. In case you haven’t turned on the news lately, hundreds of migrants were released in Downtown El...
City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events
EL PASO, Texas- The City of El Paso is hosting free flu vaccine events throughout the county in order to help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. City health officials say that getting the flu vaccine will help prevent serious flu like illnesses that will take up staff and resources which could be used against battling the pandemic. The post City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events appeared first on KVIA.
95.5 KLAQ
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
Bassett Place Reveals Schedule of Special Events For Fall & Winter
I don't know if you've been to Bassett Place recently, but it has become a hub for some great local vendors. Aside from providing some retail therapy, Bassett Place is also going to be hosting some pretty cool events. Just the other day, they released a schedule of events they have coming up this fall and winter!
KBAT 99.9
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
KVIA
Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
cbs4local.com
Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
KTSM
LIBRE discusses recent multi million petition for UMC expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the last several months, UMC leaders have held dozens of community meetings to discuss the new multi million dollar UMC proposal petition. “This is a very important project and we really hope that the outcome ends up being that in a couple of years we are going to have […]
95.5 KLAQ
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
95.5 KLAQ
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
6 Grocery Stores & Markets We Would Love To See Open In El Paso
We're listing five grocery stores and markets we would love to see open their doors in and around El Paso. Once upon a time, El Paso had Safeways around town decades ago before it merged with Albertsons. Then if memory serves me right, there used to be a Save A Lot, a discount supermarket chain store across from Mesita School.
KVIA
Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday
EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso’s Cinta De Oro Hosting Meet & Greet Book Signing Friday
Wrestler Cinta de Oro is hosting a meet and greet and book signing in celebration of his new book, and everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly event this Friday in downtown El Paso. Born and raised on the Borderland, Cinta de Oro attended Burgess High School and grew up...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
Nationwide Report
At least 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles including a semi-truck were involved [..]
