El Paso, TX

KTSM

Texas Tech dental students provide affordable, even free care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at the dental school at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free care for some. This includes people who need new or replacement dentures, thanks to some cutting-edge technology that students and faculty are using. At the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events

EL PASO, Texas- The City of El Paso is hosting free flu vaccine events throughout the county in order to help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  City health officials say that getting the flu vaccine will help prevent serious flu like illnesses that will take up staff and resources which could be used against battling the pandemic.  The post City hosting free drive-thru flu vaccine events appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic

Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel

A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LIBRE discusses recent multi million petition for UMC expansion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the last several months, UMC leaders have held dozens of community meetings to discuss the new multi million dollar UMC proposal petition. “This is a very important project and we really hope that the outcome ends up being that in a couple of years we are going to have […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
HORIZON CITY, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 Grocery Stores & Markets We Would Love To See Open In El Paso

We're listing five grocery stores and markets we would love to see open their doors in and around El Paso. Once upon a time, El Paso had Safeways around town decades ago before it merged with Albertsons. Then if memory serves me right, there used to be a Save A Lot, a discount supermarket chain store across from Mesita School.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
FORT BLISS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso’s Cinta De Oro Hosting Meet & Greet Book Signing Friday

Wrestler Cinta de Oro is hosting a meet and greet and book signing in celebration of his new book, and everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly event this Friday in downtown El Paso. Born and raised on the Borderland, Cinta de Oro attended Burgess High School and grew up...
EL PASO, TX

