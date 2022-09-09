Dave’s Hot Chicken, which started in LA, has seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper. If you’re the masochistic type and you’re willing to sign a waiver (not joking), opt for the most extreme level and watch everyone laugh at you after your first few bites. Level five (Hot) seems to be the sweet spot. You’ll feel the heat, but you won’t start to cry. This first NYC location in Midtown is a straight-up fast food joint, but consistent lines mean that you likely won’t get your order that quickly. Skip the forgettable sides, and stick with the juicy fried chicken items (sliders or tenders). The menu labels the sandwiches here as “sliders,” which is a total misnomer. They’re full-size sandwiches. What we most appreciate about this place is the variety of options they offer to balance out the heat, which include packets of honey, thick-cut pickles, a kale slaw, and their “Dave’s sauce,” which tastes like a combo of ketchup and mayo.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO