Cantina La Martina
Right across from Somerset station, this Mexican restaurant serves chicken chilaquiles for brunch, tinga tostadas for lunch, and braised pork shank and masa dumplings for dinner. The atmosphere is cozy–there’s only a few tables and the walls are lined with handmade figurines like cacti, colorful chihuahuas, and antique plates. When it comes to the menu, they have sopas that can be made vegetarian and vegan, large quesadillas that can feed two people, and other sharable plates like a braised pork shank topped with an Oaxaca pasilla pepper salsa. And since they’re open every day at 11am, you can get in a couple rounds of tacos and margaritas before noon and deeply consider skipping out on the office for the rest of the day.
Maria's Bistro Mexicano
Come to Maria’s Bistro Mexicano in Sunset Park when you need some cheering up. The vibrant space and Mexican tile-topped tables will put you in a festive mood. (We call a visit here “color therapy.”) To start, you can get things like queso fundido, tortilla soup, and tostadas, and they have several different kinds of enchiladas, including one topped with mole and tomatillo. If you’re in the mood for tacos, we highly recommend the beer battered crispy fish tacos with chipotle mayo. You’ll definitely want more than one, so it’s good that each order comes with three. This restaurant is a great choice for brunch, so gather some friends, request a table in their large back patio, and share a bunch of pineapple-infused margarita pitchers.
Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave’s Hot Chicken, which started in LA, has seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper. If you’re the masochistic type and you’re willing to sign a waiver (not joking), opt for the most extreme level and watch everyone laugh at you after your first few bites. Level five (Hot) seems to be the sweet spot. You’ll feel the heat, but you won’t start to cry. This first NYC location in Midtown is a straight-up fast food joint, but consistent lines mean that you likely won’t get your order that quickly. Skip the forgettable sides, and stick with the juicy fried chicken items (sliders or tenders). The menu labels the sandwiches here as “sliders,” which is a total misnomer. They’re full-size sandwiches. What we most appreciate about this place is the variety of options they offer to balance out the heat, which include packets of honey, thick-cut pickles, a kale slaw, and their “Dave’s sauce,” which tastes like a combo of ketchup and mayo.
La Chancla Mexican Grill
La Chancla is a Long Beach taqueria dedicated to rich, slow-cooked tacos de guisado. Located in a tiny strip mall, this Mexican restaurant serves a wide variety of stewed meats and veggies behind a glass counter. From birria and tinga de pollo to chile verde and pollo con mole, you’ll catch aromas of meat and simmering sauces as you enter La Chancla’s colorful dining room. All of their house-made corn tortillas are firm, but pliable blankets that catch all the juicy parts of the taco fillings. Drop by for the Tuesday special, which comes with three tacos de guisado and a large agua fresca for $10.
Rad Na Silom
Like a puppy adoption at a weekend farmers market, Rad Na Silom attracts a crowd. Starting around 5pm each night, this Thai noodle vendor sets ups outside Silom Supermarket in Thai Town, transforming a half-block of Hollywood Blvd. with a line of tables and a wok station that cranks out stir-fried dishes in minutes. It's a quick, convenient spot that makes some of the city's best pad thai and pad see ew while you wait curbside.
Anthem
Walking down Rainey Street often feels like you’re in a pinball machine. There’s an element of chaos—you’re dodging people, hungry grackles, scooters, and spilled drinks, while you flit back and forth between different bars on opposite sides of the street, all set to the sound of 15 different DJs blasting music simultaneously at neighboring venues. Don’t get us wrong, we like pinball. But if we find ourselves on Rainey and need an escape from it all, we like to take shelter at Anthem, a tiki-ish bar and restaurant with some Texas twists.
Republica
The second floor of Republica, a three-story Dominican restaurant on Dykman, is windowless with purple strobe lights and thumping bachata. It looks like a club, except you can order mofongo and seafood paella. As you can imagine, brunch upstairs on the colorful covered rooftop is also a party, aided and...
The Nice Guy
The Nice Guy opened in 2014 and is one of the few LA clubstaurants that can rightfully claim to be just as popular now as it was back then. The tiny, bungalow-like space on La Cienega is constantly filled with eager, well-dressed 25-year-olds whose parents are definitely covering rent and the occasional celebrity there to promote a product line. The most surprising aspect about this Weho spot, however, is the food. The Italian-leaning menu isn’t redefining the cuisine, but the fact you’re served pizza that comes out nicely charred and the rigatoni arrives al dente is, in the world of clubstaurants, basically like getting past the door guy in flip flops—a rarity.
Vespaio
Because South Congress didn’t have enough going on, it’s home to yet another Austin staple, Vespaio. People have been going to Vespaio for everything from anniversaries and birthdays to work dinners for a long time. If you’re celebrating or someone’s planning on putting down their boss’s card at the end, definitely go heavy on the fresh pasta and main dishes. They’re expensive, but very worth it, from linguine with clams and cacio e pepe to prosciutto wrapped shrimp and veal saltimbocca. Come with a few people to split appetizers as well as a pizza or two, and order a few of the pastas that come in half sizes.
Sojourn
Sojourn on the Upper East Side is a solid option for when all you need is somewhere that’s “just fine.” It seems like they went through a bit of indecision when deciding what type of cuisine to serve here, because you’ll see everything from chicken satay and garganelli with bolognese to manchego/chorizo croquettes and scallion fried rice. During brunch, their Hangover Cure (home fries with three perfectly poached eggs and spicy avocado sauce) is indeed great for a hangover, and you can pay $30 for two hours of unlimited drinks if you need more help recovering from last night. This place has a ton of covered outdoor seating, so when it’s nice out, organize a reunion with some friends you haven’t seen in a while.
George's Burger Stand
The people behind Guisados run this historic walk-up burger spot in Boyle Heights. You can watch through the window as the kitchen prepares comfort classics like burgers, pastrami sandwiches, and onion rings, all made fresh to order. But while the old school setting and open-air patio are charming, none of the food here tastes quite as good as we want it to. Their breakfast burrito is surprisingly small and a little dry without the help of some housemade salsa. The chili cheese burger is massive and hearty, but relies too much on gooey cheese and not enough on seasoning. If you’re in the neighborhood and craving a quick burger, you should absolutely head here. But we might not recommend driving across town for this one.
Ba Le Sandwiches
Ba Le Sandwiches in Uptown is perfect for a quick bánh mì pick me up. There are 16 different sandwiches on the menu of this counter-service spot, including vegan and vegetarian options. You can eat your way through the entire menu (we have) and count on your bahn mi being great—served on crusty french bread, and paired with crisp pickled daikon, carrot, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Plus, they have deli cases full of buns, sausages, meats, and pastries so you can grab pre-packaged food to take home.
Diyarbakır Restaurant
Among the smouldering competition of Green Lanes’ ocakbasi grills, Diyarbakir is another reliable all-round choice. The ginormous and shiny space is, like Gökyüzü, a loud and proud space on Green Lanes. Families hold court on round tables and there are groups big and small in every banquette. Lamb ribs and carefully spiced adana kofte are excellent while their lahmacuns, charred and blistered on the outside with an oozing smoky mince mixture in the middle, are brilliant handheld delicacies. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, confused or, worst of all, hungry on Green Lanes, then Diyarbakir is a guaranteed winner for groups big and small.
Vientiane Bistro
This Kensington Ave. Laotian spot is where you should come to catch up with some friends over some shrimp wontons, spicy tom yum soup, pan-seared tilapia, and some small plates from the very long menu. We always order their pad kee mao that mixes a spicy basil garlic sauce, broccoli, bell peppers, your protein of choice, and rice noodles in a stir fry. It’s a blend of flavors that works so well that we eat it in small forkfuls just to make the entire dish last longer. There’s nothing on the menu over $20 and they open as early as noon, so it can work as your go-to spot for a Thai iced coffee, casual lunch, or as a place to end your day at with a banana chocolate spring roll or sugary macaron.
Poc-Chuc Restaurant
If you like your panuchos with a side of flashing lights, artificial fog, and reggaeton playing at full blast, Poc-Chuc is the place to be. The casual restaurant in the Mission has karaoke four nights a week, a DJ, and a dance floor. On top of all that, the Yucatecan food is 100% worth all of the sensory overload. Get into a big spread of their titular poc chuc with citrusy grilled pork, zingy aguachile, and tender chicken drenched in sweet mole, all while making your way through a bucket of Modelos as music videos flash away on the projectors. Dinner at Poc Chuc is a flat-out party, and one you should get to immediately.
Elcielo Miami
Dinner at Elcielo is like watching a movie that lasts for three hours without ever progressing from the first act. You will wait and wait for a plot to emerge—for anything interesting to take place on the seemingly endless parade of fussy dishes dropped in front of you. And then, just as you seriously consider heading for the exit and abandoning the show altogether, the credits roll. It’s over. Oh, and your ticket also happens to cost $218 per person.
Porter House
Most of New York’s great steakhouses are housed in dim, wood-paneled rooms designed to make you feel like you’re playing an elaborate game of D&D, but Porter House NYC turns that trope on its head. Here, you eat your red meat atop the ivory tower of the Time Warner Center, in an elegant, airy space overlooking Central Park. The porterhouse here is one of the priciest in the city at $170, but it’s cooked perfectly, seasoned well, and comes with an unparalleled view. At lunch, you can get a three-course $48 steak frites situation that’s easily the best steakhouse lunch deal in this part of town. If you’re ordering à la carte, you’re morally obligated to get the ice cream sundae, which comes laden with chunks of brownies, meringue, chocolate chip cookies, and a full gravy boat of hot fudge.
Royal Rib House
Royal Rib House has been a legendary BBQ spot in Bed-Stuy for over 30-years, and the consistently long lines will attest to that. After closing in 2019 and reopening in 2022, they’re more popular than ever, but the food is good enough to induce amnesia about the wait time. If you put ribs in the name of your restaurant, they better be impressive. These ones are slathered with a hot sauce-based BBQ sauce and fall off the bone. Your next priorities should be the smoky chopped BBQ, moist rotisserie chicken painted with a tangy sauce that relies heavily on vinegar, and peach cobbler that everyone in line will recommend to you. If you want to avoid spending your entire evening in line, go in the afternoon when the crowd is lighter.
Sonoratown - Mid City
The original Sonoratown is one of LA’s great taco institutions and a must-stop for any Angeleno serious about asada. But braving the congestion around Downtown can be a tall order, even for one of their chivichangas. But if you happen to live closer to the Westside (or just want a slightly easier parking situation), head to Sonoratown in Mid-City. Located in a quiet strip mall on San Vicente, this second outpost has easy-breezy parking and shorter lines, but the same legendary flour tortillas. Our usual order is the caramelo filled with smoky grilled steak, which is about double the size of a regular taco and comes topped with salsa roja, avocado, and shredded cabbage.
Nueva Italy Pizzeria
While Nueva Italy does serve deep-dish, we like to come here for their other Chicago-style pizza: tavern. This Rogers Park spot's pies are a little bit on the thicker side compared to others in the city, but they still have fantastic crispiness. The slightly thick dough is a great foundation for the tangy tomato sauce, cheese, and classic toppings like sausage and pepperoni or less traditional ones like gyro meat. We also recommend upgrading to a rich butter crust (a buttery version of the regular) for just two bucks. The restaurant is small and only does delivery and takeout—but if the drive home is too long of a wait, they have a perfectly usable bench in front of the restaurant.
