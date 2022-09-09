Read full article on original website
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
Narwal Introduces Narwal Freo, Furthering Its Commitment to Bringing Flawless Floors to Every Household
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)
Seoul Semiconductor Applies Violeds Disinfection Technology to Luxury Sedan Genesis G90
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- UV-C disinfection technology solution, Violeds, developed by Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a globally recognized optical semiconductor manufacturer, is installed in the console boxes of Genesis, a global luxury vehicle brand, with the disinfection technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005088/en/ [Photo 1] Violeds UV-C LEDs are applied inside of the armrest console box of Genesis G90 (Graphic: Business Wire)
