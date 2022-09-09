Amy Ernst’s life reads like a Who’s Who in American art and culture. She is the great-granddaughter of portrait painter Philipp Ernst, granddaughter to the pioneer of the Dada and Surrealist Movement and prolific artist Max Ernst and daughter to abstract painter Jimmy Ernst. She was born into one of the most influential art families of the 20th century — and it should be no surprise that Ernst is an artist as well — creating colorful collages and monoprints juxtaposed with surreal mystical imagery and influences of the Renaissance.

