alleghenyfront.org
Former Pa. environment secretary to lead green lobbying group
A former top environment official in the Wolf Administration is taking charge of a statewide environmental lobbying group. Patrick McDonnell stepped down as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection in July, after 25 years with the agency. PennFuture announced Monday that McDonnell will start as its President and CEO...
alleghenyfront.org
Pittsburgh Regional Transit pledges to eliminate tailpipe emissions from its fleet by 2045
This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA. Allegheny County’s public transportation agency, Pittsburgh Regional Transit, announced Wednesday that it will completely replace its diesel fleet with greener buses by 2045. It plans to ramp up its investment in zero-tailpipe emissions buses in the next three years, with the goal of purchasing only the cleaner buses after 2032.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
