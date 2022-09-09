ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter takes his first Chelsea training session despite the weekend's Premier League postponements... as the Blues prepare as normal for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend's Premier League postponements.

Chelsea, who had been due to visit Fulham on Saturday before football fixtures at all levels across the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, are currently understood to be preparing as normal for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Potter was confirmed as Chelsea's first managerial appointment under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bBHK_0hp0gnWP00
 Graham Potter (left) led his first training session at Chelsea despite the weekend's postponements following the sacking of former manager Thomas Tuchel (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453Sf3_0hp0gnWP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CED3y_0hp0gnWP00
Chelsea stars including Christian Pulisic and Denis Zakaria are pictured during a training session held at the club's Cobham training ground on Wednesday

The 47-year-old spent Thursday afternoon at Chelsea's Cobham training base, meeting club staff.

Co-controlling owners Boehly and Eghbali addressed Chelsea staff, along with Potter on Thursday, as the Blues' new era took another big step forward.

Potter met his Chelsea squad for the first time on Friday morning, before getting down to work on the training field.

Chelsea chairman Boehly regards Potter in similar mould to Andrew Friedman, the baseball boss his LA Dodgers headhunted to lead the California franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVuRr_0hp0gnWP00
Premier League postponed their matches as a mark of respect towards Queen Elizabeth II

Boehly and his fellow Dodgers owners saw Friedman as effectively learning all the tricks of an entrepreneurial trade in his overachieving stint at Tampa Bay Rays.

Boehly and Eghbali believe Potter developed that same kind of innovative spirit in maximising resources at Brighton, and believe the extra weapons in Chelsea's arsenal could see him make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's new owners have already sunk their teeth into their long-term project to transform every aspect at the west London club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uAdz_0hp0gnWP00
Potter will lead Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday

Thomas Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday as the result of the new Blues bosses' 100-day review of their embryonic ownership.

The Chelsea board felt Tuchel's tenure had lost its way after the stunning start that had seen the German coach drive the Blues to the Champions League title in just 124 days at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Chelsea opened their Champions League account with a chastening 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, but the decision to remove Tuchel had effectively already been taken.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Footage of Champions League mascots heartwarming reaction to Lionel Messi goes viral... while PSG star sets two new records and finds the back of the net against Maccabi Haifa

Heartwarming footage has shown how Lionel Messi was bombarded by Champions League mascots ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday evening. The young children - aged between seven and nine - were visibly starstruck when they spotted Messi ahead of PSG's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson could sit out Conference League clash with Silkeborg and remain on the sidelines as David Moyes refuses to take any risks on a plastic pitch

David Moyes admits Silkeborg's plastic pitch has given him a selection headache ahead of West Ham's Conference League clash in Denmark. Defenders Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell are in the squad after spells out injured, but he may not risk them in Denmark on the super-fast turf of the 10,000-seater JYSK Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We all noticed... he didn't look happy!': Thierry Henry disagrees with Graham Potter's decision to take off scorer Raheem Sterling in his first game in charge... and believes Chelsea boss has now created a situation with winger that he must 'deal' with

Thierry Henry believes new Chelsea boss Graham Potter is responsible for an unhappy Raheem Sterling after substituting him off against Red Bull Salzburg. Sterling, deployed in a new wide role for Potter's first game in charge, looked less-than-impressed when he was taken off in the 84th minute, replaced by Christian Pulisic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig: Fede Valverde scores again to help Carlo Ancelotti's defending champions to victory against lively visitors, with Marco Asensio adding a late second

Fede Valverde scored his second goal in two games to help Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over a lively RB Leipzig. It wasn't quite as good as his strike at the weekend when he ran half the length of the pitch to score but it was another reminder that an already very complete midfielder is adding regular goals to his game.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reveals the heartfelt four-word message Nick Kyrgios sent him after his historic win in New York

Nick Kyrgios never doubted Carlos Alcaraz could win the US Open this year and reminded the Spaniard of his prediction, shortly after the teenager's triumph in New York. Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows on Monday (AEST) to win his maiden Grand Slam and become the youngest world No1 in history.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray is unable to inspire Great Britain to more Davis Cup glory after he and Neal Skupski lose deciding doubles rubber against the USA to seal a 2-1 opening round-robin group-stage defeat

Andy Murray trod the boards late in front of his adoring home crowd, but it was ultimately a deflating return to Glasgow as Britain went down 2-1 to the USA in their opening Davis Cup group match. Finishing at 1am, he and Joe Salisbury went down 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

NYCFC stars create champagne slide in the dressing room and drown head coach Nick Cushing in beer as they celebrate their Campeones Cup triumph over Mexican side Atlas FC

NYCFC players celebrated in style after they clinched the Campeones Cup with a 2-0 victory over Atlas FC on Wednesday. The MLS once again triumphed over the Liga MX as NYCFC defeated Atlas in this year's Campeones Cup at Yankee Stadium and extended the US dominance with American sides now winning the last three editions.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Micah Richards chooses Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland due to his 'all-round game' after both forwards star in the Champions League again... with Jamie Carragher joking his CBS co-pundit is 'jeopardizing' his ambassador role at Man City

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards celebrated Erling Haaland's majestic winner vs. Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League but did admit he would take Kylian Mbappe in a hypothetical soccer pick 'em. Both Mbappe and Haaland scored on an action-packed matchday two of the Champions League as PSG and Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bournemouth's Russian owner Maxim Demin 'hires advisory firm to help sell the club... as he aims to capitalise on their ongoing success' following promotion to the Premier League

Bournemouth's Russian owner Maxim Demin has reportedly taken the first steps towards selling the Premier League club. Demin's AFCB Enterprises Ltd bought 50 percent ownership of the Cherries in 2011 before acquiring 100 percent in 2019. The club were relegated to the Championship the following year but secured promotion back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bernard Tomic gets just $3,000 for winning his first tournament in four years - soon after the man he challenged to a high-stakes match, Nick Kyrgios, earned $440,000 at the US Open

Polarising Aussie tennis star Bernard Tomic has won his first tournament in four years. Seeded fifth in Cancun, Mexico, the 29-year-old took home $3210 for his win in the ITF event, which is two levels below the ATP tour. It is a far cry from his fierce rival Nick Kyrgios,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Fairytale moment football club makes history by giving 14-year-old goalkeeper his debut against A-League side Macarthur FC - as his mum admits she was a nervous wreck when he ran on

Oakleigh Cannons' fantasy run may be over - but their beaming 14-year-old goalkeeper, Ymer Abili, was still left in dreamland in Melbourne today as the youngest soccer player ever to grace the Australia Cup. Less than 24 hours after another schoolboy Christopher Atherton became the youngest ever to appear in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Blues#Fulham#Red Bull Salzburg#La Dodgers
Daily Mail

Chris Jordan claims England players feel safe in Pakistan and insists historic tour is essential in restoring normality to the cricket-mad country

Chris Jordan believes England's historic tour of Pakistan is an essential ingredient in restoring normality to the cricket-mad country. A seven-match Twenty20 series this month precedes a return for three Tests in December. Ahead of Jos Buttler's squad landing in Karachi on Thursday, Jordan said: 'Pakistan is a part of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

596K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy