I won $1m on the lottery thanks to my tradition – and the strategy paid off

A MAN who won $1million in the lottery has revealed the strategy he used - and it comes down to a tradition he follows when he travels.

Whenever the Ohio man travels to Michigan for work, he always takes the time to purchase a lottery ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli outside of Ann Arbor.

The prize was $1million Credit: AFP

That strategy paid off when his lottery ticket won him $1million.

“I have been working in Michigan recently and I always stop at the same store to purchase a ticket while I’m here,” the 32-year-old told lottery officials.

“I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and went numb when I saw I won $1 million. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

The player took the prize in a one lump sum payment of $693,000, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to use his winnings to invest in the real estate market.

He chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was a Triple Million instant.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, players have won more than $35million playing the same game since its December launch.

Each ticket is $10, and offers the players the chance to win a prize ranging from $10 to $1million.

Officials say $12million in prizes remain, including two $10,000 prizes and 19 $2,000 prizes.

In 2021, lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games, according to officials

The chances of winning are still extraordinarily low, so as always, it's important not to spend more than you can afford.