McDonald’s app down – see why customers cannot get their discounts

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THOUSANDS of users have been reporting a outages from the McDonald's app.

Downtector announced nearly 1,800 reports of users unable to grab discounts or login from the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvtRb_0hp0gTol00
McDonald's users express frustration as app is down

Some McDonald's users reported trying to log in but receiving a message saying technical problem error.

Other submissions on Downtector had McDonald's fans commenting on the website how they couldn't order lunch as the app was their preferred method.

One user commented, "how am I supposed to order a McDouble for delivery to counteract the acid I took if the app is down?"

Another commented, "can't use app. It has me logged out, and when I try logging in with my email it says 'confirm your internet connection and retry.' So annoying!!!!"

Comments / 0

