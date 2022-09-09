ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start

TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five children were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
Great Jersey Fresh summer dinner recipe

With the abundance of zucchini now at produce stands, farmers markets and local grocery stores, it's good to find new ways of preparing it. This season I came up with something new and delicious for you to try. It's a sauteed zucchini, roasted pepper, and spinach dish. This is prepared...
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Takeout in NJ: Should we leave a tip when ordering online?

Ever since March of 2020, all types of NJ eateries have shifted how they do business to accommodate an increase in takeout. Although restaurants have mainly returned to dine-in service, many have relied more on technology to help accommodate how they do business in this ever-changing climate. That shift to...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
