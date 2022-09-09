Read full article on original website
Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five children were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
NJ mall gets mobbed during grand opening of YouTube star’s burger joint
EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream mega mall never looked so packed. A crowd of close to 10,000 people descended on the troubled retail and entertainment complex on Sunday for the grand opening of the first-ever MrBeast Burger. If you don't know who MrBeast is, you're probably not one...
NJ answer to school shootings: Make digital maps of all schools
PARAMUS – The state will spend $6.5 million from its federal COVID recovery funds to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders who may need to react quickly to any emergencies. Since 2019, roughly half of the school buildings in New Jersey – around 1,500 of the...
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Great Jersey Fresh summer dinner recipe
With the abundance of zucchini now at produce stands, farmers markets and local grocery stores, it's good to find new ways of preparing it. This season I came up with something new and delicious for you to try. It's a sauteed zucchini, roasted pepper, and spinach dish. This is prepared...
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
To improve culture, Asbury Park, NJ school district brings back uniforms
ASBURY PARK — For the first time ever, all students in the Asbury Park school district will be required to wear uniforms starting this fall. According to an email from Superintendent RaShawn Adams, and obtained by the Asbury Park Press, the district has had a student dress code policy and regulation on the books since December 2010.
Takeout in NJ: Should we leave a tip when ordering online?
Ever since March of 2020, all types of NJ eateries have shifted how they do business to accommodate an increase in takeout. Although restaurants have mainly returned to dine-in service, many have relied more on technology to help accommodate how they do business in this ever-changing climate. That shift to...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Taxpayers in these NJ towns pay the greatest share for their schools
TRENTON – Between increases in overall state aid to schools and an infusion of federal funds to respond to the effects of the pandemic, New Jersey schools relied on local property taxes for less than half of their spending in the 2020-21 school year. The annual Taxpayers' Guide to...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
A cup of coffee costs more than this house for sale in woodsy NJ
Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1. Yes, a single dollar!
