“I Shall Endeavour To Serve You With Loyalty, Respect And Love”: King Charles III Addresses The Nation For The First Time

Vanessa Feltz clashed with a royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, 13 September.The TalkTV host accused Ms Levin of perpetrating a "spiteful" anti-Meghan faction in the UK."Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Ms Feltz said.Ms Levin pushed back: "I don't have to justify myself to you, I'm not in court."

