“I Shall Endeavour To Serve You With Loyalty, Respect And Love”: King Charles III Addresses The Nation For The First Time

The Duchess Of Sussex Honours Her Majesty With Meaningful Pearl Earrings
There are strict protocols around royal mourning dress, with the colour black acting as a visual symbol of grief and symbolic jewellery and military tokens worn as a sign of respect. At the Westminster Hall service, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s final departure from Buckingham Palace before she lies in state ahead of the funeral, the Duchess of Sussex took a leaf out of her sister-in-law’s style playbook.
Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state
Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.Many have queued overnight for the chance to file past the monarch’s coffin after it was handed to the care of the nation on Wednesday afternoon.By 8am on Thursday, the queue was around 2.6 miles long and stretched to Borough Market.The coffin, which sits on a catafalque and is draped with a Royal Standard, continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower...
The Princess Of Wales Pays Tribute To The Queen With A Sentimental Pearl Brooch
Royal mourning dress is governed by strict protocols, and that extends to jewellery. For the Queen’s funeral procession on 14 September, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing Her Majesty’s Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch, which features three large pearls at the centre of a diamond pavé leaf. Elizabeth II is only thought to have worn the design once, to a Seoul concert on her 73rd birthday. It caught the attention of royal style followers again in 2017, though, when the Duchess of Cambridge borrowed it for an appearance in Ypres, Belgium, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.
King Charles III And Other Senior Royals Attend A Moving Service Honouring The Queen At Westminster Hall
King Charles III and other members of the royal family attended a moving service at Westminster Hall today, as Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time. The new King was joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals as he walked behind Her Majesty’s coffin – which was draped with the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of white flowers on top – on the last stage of its journey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September. The new Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex made their way to Westminster Hall by car.
Vanessa Feltz calls out royal biographer for fueling anti-Meghan Markle faction
Vanessa Feltz clashed with a royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, 13 September.The TalkTV host accused Ms Levin of perpetrating a “spiteful” anti-Meghan faction in the UK."Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Ms Feltz said.Ms Levin pushed back: “I don’t have to justify myself to you, I’m not in court.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton join royal mourners in Westminster Hall for Queen’s serviceArchbishop of York greets people queuing to see Queen lying-in-stateFirefighters battle raging Mosquito Fire in northern California
