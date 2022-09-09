ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninja reveals reason for sudden hiatus as he announces return to streaming

By Georgina Young
 5 days ago

NINJA, the world’s most popular streamer with over 18million followers on Twitch, is back after around a week’s break .

The world famous Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, deleted pictures from his social media last week after having a meltdown on stream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yz1Sb_0hp0cvC900
Ninja returns after a bizarre meltdown on livestream. Credit: Getty Images - Getty

After the event, he tweeted: “I just need a break… I don't know when I will be back, or where,” leading fans to believe he would return to Twitch competitor, YouTube Gaming.

He also changed his banner to the “Time Out” logo, a mental health initiative co-founded by Ninja to encourage young people to prioritise their mental health over screen time.

Ninja also lost his Twitch Partnership around an hour after the stream.

The partnership status allows him to earn money through his channel.

It turns out that it was all gearing up for the streamer to make a big announcement about his stream.

Starting tonight – (September 9) at 6pm UK time – Ninja will return to streaming, casting simultaneously from a number of platforms.

In a minute-long video, the streamer said that he will be live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter at the same time.

He tweeted out the video, writing: “Took a little time off, but now I’m back…and I’ll be live EVERYWHERE tomorrow.”

People have taken to Twitter to denounce Ninja, and his alleged faking of a mental health crisis in order to build hype for his new project.

Industry reporter Jacob Wolf wrote: “By feigning a crisis, or at least the common signs of one, Ninja was crying wolf on an important issue.

“One he claims to care about when it’s convenient to say so on national TV.”

Another Twitch Partner, Baeginning, tweeted: “When the rumours came out that was possibly switching platforms and this was an attention grab for it made me livid.

“You don't use mental health for attention.”

Ninja has yet to make a comment on these criticisms.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

