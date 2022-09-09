ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Bakersfield fire – Horror pictures show flames at Fallas store in Kern County as firefighters work to control blaze

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

HARROWING pictures show flames shooting out of a local discount store, sending shoppers fleeing.

A large three-alarm fire broke out at a Fallas Store in Bakersfield, California, on Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDGZO_0hp0cHKR00
Thick black smoke is seen billowing out of the top and back of a Fallas Store in California Credit: KGET
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jy80u_0hp0cHKR00
The fire broke out at around 6.45 local time Credit: KGET

Photo from the scene showed firefighters drenching the property with water as black smoke billowed out of the top and back of the building.

Large flames were also pictured shooting out of the top of the Fallas property.

Fire officials have yet to disclose the cause of the fire or whether any injuries were reported.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fire#Accident#Sun Online#Theussun
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian on SR-99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lanes along State Route 99 have been reopened following a collision on Tuesday between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to CHP. At around 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident on State Route 99 south of Rosedale Highway. The identity […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Parent finds needle caps in front of their child's school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Brooke Randall has a student that goes to Munsey Elementary School and she said an abandoned home is not too far from her child's school. This reminded her of what happened at Chipman Junior High where a 13-year-old was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills to school with the intention to sell them.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Man ejected, killed in accident on Highway 58 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed in suspected attempted forced entry identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield during a suspected attempted forced entry has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Kyle David Lundy, 39, of Bakersfield was shot by a resident when he attempted to force entry into...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
739K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy