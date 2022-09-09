ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Benidorm Brits pay their respects: 'Unusually sombre' atmosphere descends on Costa Blanca strip as tourists mark the Queen's death at town hall near usually-busy party bars

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mourning tourists in Benidorm have been reacting to the tragic passing of the Queen as the normally bustling holiday hotspot turns into a quiet corner of British grief.

Flags are flying at half mast in the Spanish resort, and a beacon has been lit up with a Union Flag, with locals describing an 'unusually sombre' atmosphere descending over the town.

Some were seen wiping tears away while watching the news back home while other holidaymakers took photos of the tributes put on by the town hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K97G8_0hp0azed00
A woman in Benidorm wipes away a tear as she watched King Charles III arriving at the palace today as a subdued atmosphere takes over the holiday resort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VFfp_0hp0azed00
Flags are flying at half mast in the Spanish resort, and a beacon has been lit up with a Union Flag, with locals describing an 'unusually sombre' atmosphere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QGgP_0hp0azed00
A floral wreath with a Benidorm ribbon was laid at the base of the British flag in the centre of the town which is normally thronging 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9omC_0hp0azed00
A huge British flag with a black tie hangs over a bar with people in shock after the death of the beloved Queen yesterday

A billboard in the town centre also turned black with only the words 'Queen Elizabeth, 1926 - 2022' and the royal coat of arms.

Some holidaymakers have donned Britain-themed clothing to pay their respects, while a wreath was laid under the low-flying flag.

All around the world, people are in shock after the death of the beloved Queen yesterday and there has been a huge outpouring of emotion.

In Paris and Prague, from Boston to Beijing, across Sydney and Singapore - flowers were laid, sports stadiums fell silent, and monuments were illuminated as a mark of respect for a monarch who meant so much to so many.

The Empire State Building lit up purple and silver, the Eiffel Tower went dark, and Christ the Redeemer - overlooking the city of Rio de Janiero - shone in red, blue and white in tribute to her record reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cH2k_0hp0azed00
A man wearing a British-themed bucket hat sits near the beach as an 'unusually sombre' atmosphere hangs over the town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qKD1_0hp0azed00
A billboard in the town centre also turned black with only the words 'Queen Elizabeth, 1926 - 2022' and the royal coat of arms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZulMa_0hp0azed00
Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted an outpouring of love and grief with Britain in mourning

It came after Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday with son Charles - now King Charles III - and daughter Anne at her bedside, as her seven decades on the throne came to its peaceful conclusion.

The widespread tributes that followed her death came not only from United States President Joe Biden but also from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She was a 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,' Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement, adding that she 'defined an era.'

Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III - Elizabeth's son who automatically became Britain's new monarch.

'For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss,' Putin wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4UDY_0hp0azed00
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change, was seen and felt around the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dACnc_0hp0azed00
A British tourist pauses in front of the British flag flying at half-mast in the centre of Benidorm as the resort goes into mourning

Elizabeth was mourned across Europe. In France, Britain's historic rival and contemporary ally, officials ordered flags at the presidential palace and public buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron hailed her 'immutable moral authority' and her intimate knowledge of French. He said no other foreign sovereign had visited the presidential palace more often than Elizabeth, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France.

'The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them,' Macron said in a statement.

Even in places where the relationship with British monarchy is complicated, the tributes flowed. In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.'

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that for many years Elizabeth visited the island every decade.

'Undoubtedly, she formed a special bond with the people of Jamaica,' he said. 'We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign.'

Bermuda Premier David Burt noted that her reign 'has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
Daily Mail

It's time to go! King Charles III gently grabs Queen Consort Camilla's arm as he ushers her to their car after making historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament during another busy day

They have a busy day ahead, so perhaps it's no wonder King Charles III was seen ushering his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, into their vehicle after making his historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament today. His Majesty, 73, was captured gently grabbing Camilla, 75, by the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Blanca#Sombre#British Royal Family#Uk#Benidorm Brits#Spanish
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin

Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

King Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, are praised by Royal fans for 'remaining on their feet' and working long days across the UK as they step up to honour their late mother

Royal fans have praised the Queen's oldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, for being 'on the go' since their mother the Queen passed away last week. Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Royal Family has rallied around to support one another and ensure the late monarch's legacy is upheld.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Hey, wassup? This is Liz': Prince Harry recorded a hilarious voicemail message on the Queen's phone, royal expert claims - and Her Majesty 'just laughed' at her grandson's antics

Details of a hilarious voicemail Prince Harry recorded for the Queen, and her reaction to it, have been revealed. Royal author Phil Dampier, writing in the Express, shared details of the message which the prince put together when Her Majesty first got a mobile phone, and asked him to help her with it.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Daily Mail

‘His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears’: Fuming Harry issues terse statement reminding the world of his years in the army after being banned from donning military outfits during events honouring the Queen

Prince Harry today said his 'decade of service is not determined by the uniform he wears' after he was 'banned' from donning a military outfit at the Queen's funeral or the events leading up to it. The Duke of Sussex, who saw action on the front line during two tours...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Prince William's friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and will not play a major role in the Coronation

Prince William's close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen's death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

596K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy