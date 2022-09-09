Missing 84-year-old woman safe after being found passed out on sidewalk, authorities say

An 84-year-old Houston woman and her dog were found safe after they went missing while going on a walk on Wednesday.

Pearl Radcliff was last seen leaving her home around 5 p.m. near the 11800 block of Acadian Drive in southwest Houston.

EquuSearch said she is known to take walks with her dog, Maximus, along the bayou behind her home.

Authorities said Radcliff was found safe early Friday, but passed out on a sidewalk off Beechnut Street.

She was brought in to the hospital and is expected to be OK.