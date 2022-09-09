ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Missing 84-year-old woman safe after being found passed out on sidewalk, authorities say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQlCQ_0hp0ZjEq00

An 84-year-old Houston woman and her dog were found safe after they went missing while going on a walk on Wednesday.

Pearl Radcliff was last seen leaving her home around 5 p.m. near the 11800 block of Acadian Drive in southwest Houston.

EquuSearch said she is known to take walks with her dog, Maximus, along the bayou behind her home.

Authorities said Radcliff was found safe early Friday, but passed out on a sidewalk off Beechnut Street.

She was brought in to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Houston#Acadian Drive#Equusearch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy