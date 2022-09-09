Read full article on original website
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Getting Answers: new start and end times for Holyoke public schools
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke public schools have implemented new start and end times for the new school year. Western Mass News is getting answers on how it has been going now that school is back in session. “It’s really contributing to a smoother start and end of the day,”...
Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds
There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
Candidates for Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester state Senate seat highlight experience
There are five contested races this fall for the state House of Representatives in districts that include western Massachusetts. In the state Senate, there are four. One of them is the Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester district. The new district was redrawn after the 2020 Census and includes all or part...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street
The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
West Springfield lawyer nominated for probate court judgeship
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated West Springfield attorney Diana S. Velez Harris as an associate justice on the Probate and Family Court, according to an announcement from Baker’s office. Velez Harris has practiced probate and family law since 2006, first at Cooley Shrair, later at Marien...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
Springfield CNA charged with assault and battery on elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide has been indicted after home surveillance video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing an elderly patient, according to the office of the Attorney General.
Hearing closed on Felician Sisters proposal
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission has closed a public hearing on a zoning change requested by the Felician Sisters to build multigenerational affordable housing on their Enfield Street campus and has 65 days to deliberate. During a Sept. 8 meeting in Town Hall, the commission closed the...
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni to award $10,000 to sober home fighting the opioid epidemic
SPRINGFIELD — Hampden District Attorney D. Gulluni is scheduled to award a $10,000 grant to Christian and Brian’s House, a sober home for men in the early stages of their recovery, on Wednesday. The home, opened in 2020 in the Forest Park neighborhood, is the third created by...
Tour de Greylock bike ride, designed to draw tourists to northern Berkshire towns, is canceled
The Lanesborough, Massachusetts, economic development committee has canceled a 41-mile bike tour around Mount Greylock, scheduled for later this month. The first annual Tour de Greylock would have circled the base of the highest mountain in the state. The goal was to draw more tourists to the town and surrounding area.
Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Vendors working for finish preparations ahead of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E opening on Friday, there are many moving parts right now at the fairgrounds. “There is a lot of work to do to get done by Friday,” said Bruce Blye with the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture. On Monday, Western Mass...
Pittsfield 'Dunks' for Childhood Cancer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Signs of survivors, fighters, and fallen angels from childhood cancer lined the parking lot of Walmart as community members gathered to "dunk" their peers in an effort to raise funds to fight the illness. Two local moms, Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino, whose lives were greatly...
Glendi festival in Springfield celebrates all things Greek (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — For Greek food and culture, the Glendi festival at the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral is the Mount Olympus of celebrations. The festival ended on Sunday after three days celebrating all things Greek. And, of course, the biggest draw is the food. “The food is excellent,” Deb...
