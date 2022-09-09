ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: new start and end times for Holyoke public schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke public schools have implemented new start and end times for the new school year. Western Mass News is getting answers on how it has been going now that school is back in session. “It’s really contributing to a smoother start and end of the day,”...
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds

There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street

The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
westernmassnews.com

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Ne Springfield#Elementary School#Mathematics#K12#Pre K#Boston Public Schools
Journal Inquirer

Hearing closed on Felician Sisters proposal

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission has closed a public hearing on a zoning change requested by the Felician Sisters to build multigenerational affordable housing on their Enfield Street campus and has 65 days to deliberate. During a Sept. 8 meeting in Town Hall, the commission closed the...
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Vendors working for finish preparations ahead of 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E opening on Friday, there are many moving parts right now at the fairgrounds. “There is a lot of work to do to get done by Friday,” said Bruce Blye with the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture. On Monday, Western Mass...
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield 'Dunks' for Childhood Cancer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Signs of survivors, fighters, and fallen angels from childhood cancer lined the parking lot of Walmart as community members gathered to "dunk" their peers in an effort to raise funds to fight the illness. Two local moms, Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino, whose lives were greatly...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy