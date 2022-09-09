Read full article on original website
Related
McDowell Co. couple charged with drug trafficking
According to McDowell County Sheriff's Office, a Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday after finding 75 grams of methamphetamine in the couple's car.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
Hacker arrested in Greenville after ordering 70K worth of phones
North Charleston Police have arrested a man for hacking the City of Greenville’s Verizon Business Account and having nearly $70,000 worth phones delivered to a hotel.
Investigators see spike in overdose deaths in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said there has been a tremendous spike in overdose deaths recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
FOX Carolina
Family of woman hit by Anderson County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of an 80-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an Anderson County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. Sarah Parson died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after she was airlifted from a wreck on Pearman Dairy Road in...
Man accused of hacking into Greenville’s Verizon account, ordering phones
The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
2 arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
Upstate police chief resigns; mayor responds to ‘time of turbulence’
The Pacolet police chief has resigned and the Town of Pacolet has released a statement about this "time of turbulence."
FOX Carolina
Murder suspects arrested after Greenville Co. shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman died from her injuries following a shooting Tuesday night and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two murder suspects have been arrested. Deputies initially responded to Greenville Memorial hospital just before 9 p.m. after a woman reportedly showed up with at least...
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
WYFF4.com
Student in South Carolina charged after making threat, principal says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County student has been charged after school officials said the student made a threat toward another student and the school, according to the school's principal. The Greenville County School District sent a message to parents on Sunday about the incident. Hughes Academy Principal Jordan...
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
wspa.com
Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
WMBF
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student charged after school threat, weapon recorded on video
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a middle school student was charged after threatening another student and the school over the weekend. The district said the threat made by a student of Hughes Academy was recorded on video, which included a weapon. The message was shared on social media.
Comments / 5