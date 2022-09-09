ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

British-born businessman who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey before ending up on the FBI's Most Wanted list is jailed for two years over £480,000 supercar scam - after going on the run for five years

By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHhS6_0hp0XREE00
Afzal Khan (pictured), 40, has been sentenced to two years in prison for carrying out a £480,000 luxury car scam

A British-born businessman who was on the FBI's Most Wanted list after going on the run for five years has been sentenced to two years in prison for carrying out a £480,000 luxury car scam.

Afzal Khan, 40, fled the US after being accused of conning a string of customers and financial firms at a motor dealership he ran in New Jersey.

The businessman, originally from Edinburgh, handed himself into authorities in the United Arab Emirates in February 2020 and was flown back to America.

Khan admitted to the massive fraud, which involved super cars including Lamborghinis, Porsches and Rolls Royces.

At the US District Court of New Jersey Khan was handed a two year jail term and ordered to forfeit £955,000 on Wednesday.

He will also be supervised for three years after his release.

The flamboyant businessman, known to his clients as 'Bobby', opened the Emporio Motor Group in New Jersey in 2013 and maintained a high profile.

Khan made an appearance on US reality series 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' and counted members of the show's cast among his clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9yM6_0hp0XREE00
The businessman, originally from Edinburgh, handed himself into authorities in the United Arab Emirates in February 2020 and was flown back to America
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioQdU_0hp0XREE00
Police and the FBI attempted to arrest Khan at his New Jersey home in October, 2014, but could not locate him. He was then placed on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted 'white collar criminals' list

The court heard how he obtained loans from a bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible.

He also received loans for cars that were delivered, but for which neither he nor Emporio had title documents.

As a result, the purchasers of these cars were liable for the loan, but could not register the vehicles.

Khan also offered to sell cars for customers, and then neither returned the cars nor provided any money from car sales.

He admitted that as a result of his actions - which took place between December 2013 and September 2014 - he exposed the bank involved to a potential loss of at least £480,000.

Khan was born in Edinburgh to Pakistani parents and moved to the US more than 20 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160N5K_0hp0XREE00
At the US District Court of New Jersey Khan was handed a two year jail term and ordered to forfeit £955,000 on Wednesday

Police and the FBI attempted to arrest him at his New Jersey home in October, 2014, but could not locate him.

He was then placed on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted 'white collar criminals' list.

In a statement, the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey said: 'An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in engaging in a pattern of fraudulent activity through his auto dealership.

'Afzal Khan, aka 'Bobby Khan' 40, previously pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to Count One of an indictment charging him with wire fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nx00n_0hp0XREE00
'Afzal Khan, aka 'Bobby Khan' 40, previously pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to Count One of an indictment charging him with wire fraud'

'From at least December 2013 through September 2014, Khan, through his car dealership, Emporio Motor Group of Ramsey, New Jersey, engaged in acts to defraud lenders and customers.

'In addition to the prison term, Judge Martini sentenced Khan to three years of supervised release and ordered forfeiture of $1.1 million. Restitution will be determined at a later date.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Detective mother who came out of retirement to help track down her daughter's killer - and FBI's Most Wanted - says 'there's no victory' 'until he's been given a life sentence'

The retired detective who helped track down her daughter's bodybuilding 'violent monster' killer has said the job is not finished until he gets life in jail. Josephine Funes Wentzel, 63 came out of retirement to spend six years hunting down Raymond 'RJ' McLeod, 36, for the 2016 murder of her daughter, Krystal Mitchell, 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Judge Rejects Plea Deal for Couple Who Admitted Trying to Sell Nuclear Submarine Secrets

It is back to square one for a couple who pleaded guilty to attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets. A judge rejected their deal with prosecutors on Tuesday, according to reports. Navy civilian engineer Jonathan Toebbe, 43, agreed to be sentenced to somewhere between 12 years, 7 months and 17 years, 5 months in prison. His teacher wife Diana Toebbe, 46, agreed to be stuck behind bars for 3 years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Real Housewives#Supercar#British#The Emporio Motor Group
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daniella Cressman

Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!

"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

596K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy