British-born businessman who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey before ending up on the FBI's Most Wanted list is jailed for two years over £480,000 supercar scam - after going on the run for five years

Afzal Khan (pictured), 40, has been sentenced to two years in prison for carrying out a £480,000 luxury car scam

A British-born businessman who was on the FBI's Most Wanted list after going on the run for five years has been sentenced to two years in prison for carrying out a £480,000 luxury car scam.

Afzal Khan, 40, fled the US after being accused of conning a string of customers and financial firms at a motor dealership he ran in New Jersey.

The businessman, originally from Edinburgh, handed himself into authorities in the United Arab Emirates in February 2020 and was flown back to America.

Khan admitted to the massive fraud, which involved super cars including Lamborghinis, Porsches and Rolls Royces.

At the US District Court of New Jersey Khan was handed a two year jail term and ordered to forfeit £955,000 on Wednesday.

He will also be supervised for three years after his release.

The flamboyant businessman, known to his clients as 'Bobby', opened the Emporio Motor Group in New Jersey in 2013 and maintained a high profile.

Khan made an appearance on US reality series 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' and counted members of the show's cast among his clients.

The businessman, originally from Edinburgh, handed himself into authorities in the United Arab Emirates in February 2020 and was flown back to America

Police and the FBI attempted to arrest Khan at his New Jersey home in October, 2014, but could not locate him. He was then placed on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted 'white collar criminals' list

The court heard how he obtained loans from a bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible.

He also received loans for cars that were delivered, but for which neither he nor Emporio had title documents.

As a result, the purchasers of these cars were liable for the loan, but could not register the vehicles.

Khan also offered to sell cars for customers, and then neither returned the cars nor provided any money from car sales.

He admitted that as a result of his actions - which took place between December 2013 and September 2014 - he exposed the bank involved to a potential loss of at least £480,000.

Khan was born in Edinburgh to Pakistani parents and moved to the US more than 20 years ago.

At the US District Court of New Jersey Khan was handed a two year jail term and ordered to forfeit £955,000 on Wednesday

Police and the FBI attempted to arrest him at his New Jersey home in October, 2014, but could not locate him.

He was then placed on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted 'white collar criminals' list.

In a statement, the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey said: 'An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in engaging in a pattern of fraudulent activity through his auto dealership.

'Afzal Khan, aka 'Bobby Khan' 40, previously pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to Count One of an indictment charging him with wire fraud.

'Afzal Khan, aka 'Bobby Khan' 40, previously pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to Count One of an indictment charging him with wire fraud'

'From at least December 2013 through September 2014, Khan, through his car dealership, Emporio Motor Group of Ramsey, New Jersey, engaged in acts to defraud lenders and customers.

'In addition to the prison term, Judge Martini sentenced Khan to three years of supervised release and ordered forfeiture of $1.1 million. Restitution will be determined at a later date.'