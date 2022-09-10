ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King tells of ‘love’ for Harry and Meghan in address to nation

By Pa Reporters
 5 days ago

The King has shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to build their lives in America.

Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry , and wife Meghan during an address to the nation in which he also shared his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of the Queen.

After referring to his eldest son William and his wife Kate in their new titles, as the Prince and Princess of Wales, he said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

The couple were visiting Europe for a series of events when news of the Queen’s worsening health emerged.

Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence, while Meghan remained in the capital.

Harry left the residence around 12 hours later at 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy seen passing by flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.

The duke then boarded a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport, dressed in a black suit.

As he walked towards the steps of the plane, he was seen speaking to a woman in a hi-vis vest, at one stage placing his hand on her shoulder.

His flight arrived at Heathrow Airport shortly after 11.30am and he is believed to have returned to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistlestop visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral, which is likely to be held on September 19.

The couple have a troubled relationship with their relatives amid the Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

After the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen said in a statement that “some recollections may vary”, the Sussexes “will always be much-loved family members” and that the issues raised would be “addressed by the family privately”.

Throughout, the Sussexes have made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.

State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Europe#Princess Of Wales#Uk#British Airways
