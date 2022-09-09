Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here’s how to do a DIY walking tour of Manhattan, from top to bottom
“Today, we are walking from the tippity top of Manhattan to the tippity bottom of Manhattan,” one of the characters declares on the beloved New York City-set show Broad City. So we wanted to know what it would be like to indeed walk from the tippity top to the tippity bottom of Manhattan.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Let me tell you—NYC is about to enter its power season
It all starts with the U.S. Open, the classiest local sporting event, when renowned New Yorkers like Spike Lee and Alec Baldwin gladly share space with just-as-important albeit not-as-famous residents (like this YouTuber, who thought it entertaining and incredibly “New York” to get a haircut while watching a match).
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week
As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months. The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Queens Night Market’s fall season starts this weekend with new vendors
With its summer season’s ending near in the rearview, Queens Night Market, that NYC-favorite sensational feast at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is already back for fall, 2022, beginning this Saturday, September 17. More than 50 vendors will fill the two-time World’s Fair site, including six shiny new first-timers. Lemak...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The oldest gay bar in NYC may officially become a landmark
The oldest continuously operating gay bar in New York City, Julius’ in the West Village, will likely soon become a landmark. Yesterday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to “calendar” the location, which means that officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the significance of the site in the near future. It is the first step to officially designating it as a landmark.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside NYC's new immersive art center Hall des Lumières
Immersive art experiences in New York are getting the royal treatment with the upcoming opening of Hall des Lumières, the city’s latest permanent center for custom-designed immersive events at the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank by City Hall. The new space is scheduled to open this Wednesday, marking...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The iconic Astor Wines & Spirits is now owned by its employees
Virtually every respectable New Yorker has a story to tell about Astor Wines & Spirits, the iconic store that sits on the corner of Lafayette and East 4th Street. Although until now known for its free wine tastings and in-store events, the shop has just earned another claim to fame: the Fisher family that has owned it until now just sold the store to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which allows employees to hold shares of the company and, therefore, earn a portion of the profits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See if you can make it out of this artful three-acre corn maze in Queens
Add this one to your fall bucket list: Get into the fall spirit by seeing if you can navigate this three-acre corn maze at a farm in Queens. Called The Amazing Maize Maze, this plant puzzle at the Queens County Farm Museum lives up to the hype. This year, the maze pays homage to Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory” painting, and it was developed in collaboration with Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Hex your ex and conjure a love spell with the witch-in-residence at this NoMad hotel
Hotels these days offer all kinds of quirky amenities, like in-room beer taps, customized aromatherapy, and record players with vinyl, but this new offering from The James New York – NoMad turns the typical cultural experience to an occultural one. The hotel will host its own witch-in-residence for the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here’s how you can ride NYC’s vintage trains this weekend
The New York Transit Museum’s Parade of Trains is back again this weekend, offering New Yorkers the chance to ride historic trains through the city. On Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, you can hop on and off four historic trains from the Transit Museum’s vintage fleet at the Brighton Beach station B/Q platforms.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Snooze under the stars at this DJed solstice sleepover atop Rockefeller Center
The British may gather at Stonehenge to mark the solstice, but New Yorkers have their own very Manhattan way to mark the changing of the seasons this fall. In celebration of the fall equinox, an overnight Star Party at Top of the Rock’s The Weather Room will feature an eight-hour exploration of ambient and environmental sound by Shigeto to complement the visual splendor of the nighttime skyline transforming into day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Crooklyn’ brownstone back on the market for $4.5 million
A Brooklyn brownstone that was featured as the family home for Spike Lee‘s semi-autobiographical 1994 film, “Crooklyn,” is back on the market for $4.5 million. The bittersweet movie marked the first script written by Lee’s sister, Joie Lee. It’s a coming-of-age story about a young girl...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Connecticut home of late Bloomingdale’s exec asks $1.69M
The late Marvin Traub transformed Bloomingdale’s from a buttoned-up store into an aspirational luxury mecca in the ’70s and ’80s, where even Queen Elizabeth came to shop. Traub previously told The Post that the Queen “didn’t choose Saks, and she didn’t choose Bergdorf — she chose Bloomingdale’s.”...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC is the most expensive city to get a gym membership in the U.S.
As if we needed another excuse not to work out: according to a new study conducted by Total Shape, a fitness website, New York tops the list of most expensive cities in the United States to get a gym membership in. Of course, that’s not very surprising. Everything in New...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Con Ed warns New Yorkers that heating bills will significantly increase this winter
Citing “market prices for electricity and natural gas” and the “global impact” of the war in Ukraine, Con Edison has announced that New Yorkers should expect their monthly bills to increase this winter. Pair that warning with the recent news that the average Manhattan rent is now the highest it’s ever been and you’ll find yourself wondering—once again—why it is that we live here.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Halloween at Green-Wood Cemetery will be a delightfully eerie one
Thousands of stories lie beneath the grounds at the historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, and this season, those tales are coming back to life through a variety of tours. Green-Wood Cemetery’s 478 acres of hills, valleys, glacial ponds, and paths make up the permanent residence of more than 570,000 in its 478 acres. The cemetery, established in 1838, is a National Historic Landmark and is recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful cemeteries. More than half a million visitors explore the cemetery’s grounds, architecture, and history every year.
Comments / 0