Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Sauron explained
The Fantasy series, the Rings of Power, explores a somewhat different Middle-earth than the one we saw in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. It’s an era of peace when the elves, dwarves and men are in their ascendancy. All seems well, yet there are rumblings that Sauron, the last great enemy, is on the rise.
thedigitalfix.com
Why George RR Martin was disappointed by HBO’s Iron Throne prop
When adapting a book to the big or small screen, certain liberties need to be taken. This can be for cost reasons or because the author’s imagination has run so wild their world is simply beyond what can be feasibly achieved onscreen. Take the Harry Potter movies, if they’d...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power’s opening contains a deep Tolkien reference
If you’ve been watching fantasy series Rings of Power, you’ve no doubt been struck by the beautiful opening credits. Patterns emerge in sand to gorgeous effect in the Lord of the Rings TV series, very much in line with the magic of Middle-earth. Someone’s broken down the symbolism in the sequence, and the results are startling.
thedigitalfix.com
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Daemon Targaryen?
Who is Daemon Targaryen? House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before Robert’s Rebellion, the Mad King, and the coming of Endless Night. The fantasy series is set when the Targaryens are at the height of their power with an entire platoon of dragons under their control.
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington reacts to House of the Dragon
Kit Harrington was a lead actor in the original Game of Thrones TV series. His character Jon Snow went from being a bastard child to leading the Night Watch North of the Wall; and then, after the small inconvenience of dying and coming back to life, pledged his loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen, had sexy time with her, found out he was related to her, and then killed her to stop her from descending into tyranny like the Mad King Aerys.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Ser Criston Cole, Rhaenyra’s guard, explained
Who is Ser Criston Cole, the Kingsguard who seems so loyal to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? As it’s set hundreds of years before the War of the Five Kings, House of the Dragon doesn’t fetaure any of our favourite Game of Thrones characters. Instead, as you might expect, the fantasy series focuses on the royal family, aka the Targaryens.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher season 3 wraps filming with thank you from Henry Cavill
After five arduous months, The Witcher season 3 has finally finished filming. The fantasy series is based on the widely popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Like a lot of popular TV series at the moment, like House of the Dragon, it is based in a fictionalised, Medieval-like setting. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side
When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
thedigitalfix.com
Queen Elizabeth II once spent her birthday watching Twin Peaks
How did the Queen of England spend her birthday? You might expect an elaborate party or a fancy ball at one of her many palaces, but as it turns out, the late Queen Elizabeth II was a lot more down-to-earth than that. In fact, she spent one of her birthdays the way a lot of us do: watching one of the best TV series of all time.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship explained
Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship explained. In the land of Westeros, incest is considered the vilest sin. Those who practise this monstrous act are rejected from society and openly mocked. The only exception to this is House Targaryen, who’ve long practised incest to keep their Valyrian blood ‘pure’.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Hellboy actor wants a No Way Home style crossover
Doug Jones, the actor who portrayed Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro’s superhero movie Hellboy, is up for a Spider-Man: No Way Home style crossover Hellboy movie. Jones is best known for his ability to perform while under heavy prosthetics and make-up, is a frequent Guillermo del Toro collaborator. In addition to playing Abe Sapien, and appearing in Pan’s Labyrinth, other notable roles include Star Trek captain Saru in Discovery, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
The Fabelmans review (TIFF): Spielberg’s most personal movie yet
Steven Spielberg has taken us all from the ’70s to the 2020s, creating several classics in each decade. We all have at least one beloved movie from him that is probably filled with nostalgia and defined a stage of our life. At 75, Spielberg is in a self-reflective mood...
Comments / 0