Driver of Single Vehicle Fatal Crash Identified

On Wednesday August 31, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the area of S Academy and Milton E Proby expressway regarding a single vehicle traffic crash. Upon arrival officers discovered that a single SUV was traveling south on Academy Boulevard. when the vehicle swerved to the left, struck the center median, went west across south bound lanes losing control and started to roll over. The vehicle rolled over the west guard rail on S. Academy and into a field ejecting the driver and only person in the SUV. The driver was deceased on scene due to injuries suffered during the crash. Due to the nature of the crash the Major Crash Team was notified and responded to the scene to further the investigation.

On Thursday September 1, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased male. The deceased male has been identified as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. Both speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in this traffic crash. This is the 35th fatal traffic crash this year. At this same time last year there were 35 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.