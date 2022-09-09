ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire

Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
NEWBURGH, IN
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky

A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
NEWBURGH, IN
EVPL holding 'Paws for Food' adoption event

If you're an animal lover looking to adopt a furry friend, this may be the event for you. EVPL hosting annual 'Paws for Food' pet adoption event on Saturday. Saturday, the Evansville Public Library will host its "Paws for Food" event and fundraiser at the EVPL Stringtown Road location.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69

A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Mobile food distribution event happening in Calhoun on Friday

There's a mobile food distribution event happening in Calhoun, Kentucky on Friday. The McLean County Judge-Executive's office says the event will happen from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at Myer Creek Park, which is located at 951 State Hwy 136 E. in Calhoun. The event is sponsored by Pratt...
Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation

Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Emergency bridge closure in Daviess County

A bridge closure is likely to impact drivers for the foreseeable future. The bridge is on KY 764 in Daviess County. The closure is located at mile point 8.7. The work zone is between KY 144 and Williams Road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is due to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
University of Evansville reminding students of on-campus food pantry

Officials at the University of Evansville are reminding students of their access to an on-campus food pantry. The Aces Haven food pantry was created by students, for students no matter the circumstance. Members of the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Club, and the Student Government Association maintain the pantry. "This...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crews battle large fire in Mortons Gap

Crews were battling a large blaze in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Tuesday. We're told the fire broke out at a structure across from the Pilot Truck Stop off of Highway 41 on Tuesday afternoon. You can see video from the scene that was shared with us below. Stay with 44News...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Road closure to impact drivers in Vanderburgh County

There is a traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers. According to the highway department, East Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed, between Seib Road and Highway 57 on Thursday. The closure will be in effect from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and detours will be in place and marked...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
EVPL hosting annual 'Paws for Food' pet adoption event on Saturday

This Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the Evansville Public Library will host their Paws for Food event and fundraiser. This weekend's event is being hosted at the EVPL Stringtown Road location. Attendees will have a chance to meet with adoptable animals from It Takes A Village,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Female business owners growing together

In Owensboro, a new shopping center has come together over the last year, and all eight businesses have one thing in common. They're all locally owned by Owensboro women. Just off of Sweeney and 18th street, a shopping center has slowly started to grow over the last year. Each store...
OWENSBORO, KY

