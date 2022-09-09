Read full article on original website
Related
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Is it time for an upgrade?
Apple Watch Series 8, available Sept. 16 starting at $399, continues Apple's trend of spitting out polished and highly functional smartwatches.
7 Target Exclusives That Are Worth the Trip
Target is a popular retail stop for many and is renowned for its variety of food, household goods, electronics and clothing. These stores feature over 45 private labels as well as collaborations with...
Comments / 0