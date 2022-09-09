Christopher Gulczynski: “The pragmatic applications of NFTs are far more valuable than a picture of a monkey.”

Read full article on original website
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
Apple Watch Series 8, available Sept. 16 starting at $399, continues Apple's trend of spitting out polished and highly functional smartwatches.
Chick-fil-A is one of America’s most popular fast-food chains specializing in making chicken sandwiches. This fast food master has its operations greatly influenced by the religious stance of its founder. Chick-fil-A employees will always say “my pleasure” instead of the normal response “thank you” after serving their customers. These magic words have made the fast-food brand stand out for its heartwarming customer service.
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- DETS FITNESS Inc. has launched DETS BIKE G1, a foldable indoor bike that allows you to exercise while enjoying an online exclusive mobile game, on Amazon in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005552/en/ DETS FITNESS Launches Gaming Indoor Bike DETS BIKE G1 (Photo: Business Wire)
Target is a popular retail stop for many and is renowned for its variety of food, household goods, electronics and clothing. These stores feature over 45 private labels as well as collaborations with...
