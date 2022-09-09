Inflation fell for the first time in nearly a year in August as lower diesel and petrol prices took some pressure off struggling households, but it remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.The 6.8% drop in fuel prices was the highest since between...

