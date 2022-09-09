ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: Struggling for energy

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Global equity markets are stabilising from the carnage earlier this week caused by hot U.S. inflation data but European investors need to climb a wall of worry for any meaningful near-term recovery.
Liz Truss
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Wants to Remind Everyone Why Germans Do It Better

LONDON — Luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa is revisiting its German roots with its new campaign. The one-minute short film is directed by creative duo Maik Schuster and Max Paschke, who go by the name of I Am Here and who have previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and Adidas.More from WWDA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallInside Auberge Resorts Collection's Wildflower Farms in the Hudson Valley The campaign is centered around the German word “ingenieurskunst” which translates to “the art of engineering” — the video is a 360-degree tour of the world of...
The Guardian

‘Farmed’: why were so many Black children fostered by white families in the UK?

Kemi Martins’ foster mother used to tell her a story about her childhood; a story that helped explain what it was like to be the white English parent of a Black African child. Martins was a baby when it happened, so it would have been in the early 1970s. Her foster mum was pushing her in a pram through Canvey Island, the blustery Essex seaside settlement where she lived with her other foster siblings, when she spotted a mirrored version of herself approaching. Another white woman; another gurgling, Black baby in a pushchair.
AFP

US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan

A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing. 
