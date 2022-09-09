Read full article on original website
Related
Marketmind: Struggling for energy
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Global equity markets are stabilising from the carnage earlier this week caused by hot U.S. inflation data but European investors need to climb a wall of worry for any meaningful near-term recovery.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
U.K.・
Analysis: Price hikes test Inditex's ability to stay in fashion
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex's strong first-half results show its strategy of raising prices since early 2022 paying off so far, but it and other fashion retailers have to be careful not to overdo it with further hikes that may scare away shoppers, analysts said.
People in Lebanon are holding up banks to withdraw their own money amid the country's financial crisis
To prevent capital flight, banks in Lebanon have been limiting the amount of money depositors can withdraw from their bank accounts.
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Wants to Remind Everyone Why Germans Do It Better
LONDON — Luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa is revisiting its German roots with its new campaign. The one-minute short film is directed by creative duo Maik Schuster and Max Paschke, who go by the name of I Am Here and who have previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and Adidas.More from WWDA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallInside Auberge Resorts Collection's Wildflower Farms in the Hudson Valley The campaign is centered around the German word “ingenieurskunst” which translates to “the art of engineering” — the video is a 360-degree tour of the world of...
Analysis-European governments defy market volatility with green bond bonanza
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments have raised 15 billion euros ($15 billion) from green bonds over the last two weeks, pushing volumes above a year ago even as heightened volatility cuts issuance in the broader market.
Japan opposition calls for fiscal stimulus, not rate hike, to cope with weak yen
TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japan should not raise interest rates to stem recent sharp falls in the yen to 24-year lows but instead deploy further fiscal stimulus to ease the pain of rising living costs caused by the weak currency, the head of the country's opposition party said.
‘Farmed’: why were so many Black children fostered by white families in the UK?
Kemi Martins’ foster mother used to tell her a story about her childhood; a story that helped explain what it was like to be the white English parent of a Black African child. Martins was a baby when it happened, so it would have been in the early 1970s. Her foster mum was pushing her in a pram through Canvey Island, the blustery Essex seaside settlement where she lived with her other foster siblings, when she spotted a mirrored version of herself approaching. Another white woman; another gurgling, Black baby in a pushchair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan
A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing.
Comments / 0