El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

The Top 10 Best Places In Texas You Must Visit ASAP

I love being from Texas, and I just feel so bad for people who don’t ever get to experience the great state. When you’re not from the Lone Star State, people often assume that it only consists of Cowboys, horses, and barbecue in the desert. They don't realize Texas has a variety of environments and beautiful landscapes, and is almost like its own country.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Film Lover's Rejoice! New Film Café Opens Up in Downtown

Downtown El Paso is now home to a new film café! Aaron and George’s Film Café is officially open and recently celebrated its grand opening on September 10, 2022. Located on 105 Texas Avenue, just around the corner from San Jacinto Plaza, Aaron and George’s Film Café is owned by New York native Douglas Winter and El Paso native Rebecca Munoz.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso

Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Review: El Paso 7-Eleven's Best Michelada, Or Red Beer?

This article started out as just a comparison between michelada beers sold at gas stations, specifically tall boys and specifically 7-Eleven. But then my friend corrected me and told me they were red beers, not micheladas, but apparently are something completely different. So this has now become about much more than just the best convenience store drink, now it's about the philosophical question of what makes a red beer red and a michelada enchilada.
EL PASO, TX
That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race

The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 Grocery Stores & Markets We Would Love To See Open In El Paso

We're listing five grocery stores and markets we would love to see open their doors in and around El Paso. Once upon a time, El Paso had Safeways around town decades ago before it merged with Albertsons. Then if memory serves me right, there used to be a Save A Lot, a discount supermarket chain store across from Mesita School.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Texans Who Love Chopping Wood Can See the Lumberjack Lifestyle

There are some El Paso men and women who feel they could work in the logging industry. Clearly, the only way to test that theory out is if you have hands-on experience. Just because you may wear the boots, red flannel, and sport a rocking beard doesn't mean you're a lumberjack. Everyone knows you have to also be able to walk the walk by handling the duties when it comes to trees.
EL PASO, TX
