Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
The Top 10 Best Places In Texas You Must Visit ASAP
I love being from Texas, and I just feel so bad for people who don’t ever get to experience the great state. When you’re not from the Lone Star State, people often assume that it only consists of Cowboys, horses, and barbecue in the desert. They don't realize Texas has a variety of environments and beautiful landscapes, and is almost like its own country.
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
Film Lover’s Rejoice! New Film Café Opens Up in Downtown
Downtown El Paso is now home to a new film café! Aaron and George’s Film Café is officially open and recently celebrated its grand opening on September 10, 2022. Located on 105 Texas Avenue, just around the corner from San Jacinto Plaza, Aaron and George’s Film Café is owned by New York native Douglas Winter and El Paso native Rebecca Munoz.
Blue Moon Theater in Central El Paso Hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest, Showing Movie
You don't have to be a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania to do The Time Warp Again, but you can certainly dress as one for the Blue Moon Theater Rocky Horror Costume Party. The Central El Paso outdoor cinema will be hosting a special showing of the The Rocky Horror...
The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso
Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
Majestic Spot for Peace & Quiet In NM Isn’t Far From El Paso
There are tons of places in Texas and New Mexico that are worth visiting when you need an escape. Sometimes those places we love to escape to are far from city lights and sounds. Normally, those kinds of spots hidden away have such a majestic view and delightful sounds. By...
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips
We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
Review: El Paso 7-Eleven’s Best Michelada, Or Red Beer?
This article started out as just a comparison between michelada beers sold at gas stations, specifically tall boys and specifically 7-Eleven. But then my friend corrected me and told me they were red beers, not micheladas, but apparently are something completely different. So this has now become about much more than just the best convenience store drink, now it's about the philosophical question of what makes a red beer red and a michelada enchilada.
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
El Paso’s 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Festival Will Be Two-Day Event
Looking for an excuse to get outdoors? Well, then the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is just the excuse you need!. The El Paso Zoo along with the Franklin Mountains State Park is hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert which, for the second year in a row, will be a two-day event.
That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race
The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
6 Grocery Stores & Markets We Would Love To See Open In El Paso
We're listing five grocery stores and markets we would love to see open their doors in and around El Paso. Once upon a time, El Paso had Safeways around town decades ago before it merged with Albertsons. Then if memory serves me right, there used to be a Save A Lot, a discount supermarket chain store across from Mesita School.
Texans Who Love Chopping Wood Can See the Lumberjack Lifestyle
There are some El Paso men and women who feel they could work in the logging industry. Clearly, the only way to test that theory out is if you have hands-on experience. Just because you may wear the boots, red flannel, and sport a rocking beard doesn't mean you're a lumberjack. Everyone knows you have to also be able to walk the walk by handling the duties when it comes to trees.
