Penn State takes on Auburn for the second year in a row. They came away with a 28–20 win last year at home for the white out. This year, they’re on the road to take on the Tigers. So, who are the experts picking for the matchup this time around? Let’s take a look. To start, ESPN is giving Penn State a 61.7% and Auburn a 38.3% to win the game. Both teams lost key players – whether that be to the transfer portal or to the NFL. Let’s start with Auburn. Quarterback TJ Finley was still on the team last year but he...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO