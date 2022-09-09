By the time last season ended, Miami’s prime-time victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a lot more sense. That November matchup was a turning point of sorts for both teams. The Dolphins came into the game at 2-7. The visiting Ravens were 6-2. Yet Miami won 22-10 — and the Dolphins actually went on to finish with a better record than the Ravens. The teams meet again Sunday in Baltimore, and this time, a close, hard-fought contest won’t be much of a surprise. The Ravens do have more time to prepare than they did last year, when they played Miami on a Thursday night. “I wish we could take the points that we scored or the points that we didn’t allow scored and apply it to this game,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “Unfortunately, that is not the case. Teams are a collection of human beings that are in the present moment.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO