WVU 2024 Recruit Robby Martin Attends Home Opener
West Virginia football recruit Robby Martin paid a visit to Morgantown on Saturday, taking in the Mountaineers’ home opener against Kansas. Martin, a junior offensive lineman from Huntington, West Virginia, gave multiple positive remarks about his experience at Milan Puskar Stadium. “I had a really great time,” Martin said...
West Virginia Basketball to Host Bowling Green in Charity Exhibition Game
West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Wednesday morning that they will host Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28. Proceeds of the event will go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. inside...
WVU CB Charles Woods to Miss Towson Game, LB Tirek Austin-Cave Cleared to Play
Besides how the team is going to respond after the loss to Kansas, one other big piece of news West Virginia fans were hoping to learn from Neal Brown during his Tuesday press conference was the status of cornerback Charles Woods. After not offering an update last week until right...
Eight Mountaineers Inducted to WVU Sports Hall of Fame Before Towson Game
Before the West Virginia-Towson kick-off on Saturday, eight Mountaineer greats will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
Neal Brown Criticizes Defense After Failure to Stop Kansas Run Game
For the second consecutive week, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was very critical when discussing the performance of his defense. The fourth-year leader of the Mountaineers discussed multiple mistakes his team made during their 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas on Saturday night. “When you look at it, I was...
West Virgina Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 12
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Update (10:25 AM)- **Andrew Hanchuk is a 2024 offensive tackle from Midpark High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Hanchuck holds offers from West Virginia and Toledo. Update (9:38 AM)- Update (9:30 AM)- **Robby...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Conquering Adversity, Defensive Issues Against Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked about moving on from Kansas loss and not overlooking Towson while speaking to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
WVU AD Shane Lyons Offers Thoughts on Neal Brown, State of Program
West Virginia’s home loss to heavy underdog Kansas on Saturday night ignited a storm of criticism and concern directed towards head coach Neal Brown. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons addressed his view of the state of the program under Brown when speaking to John Raby of the Associated Press on Monday.
West Virginia to Visit 2024 5-Star Ace Bailey at Practice
2024 5-star F Airious “Ace” Bailey tells WV Sports Now that West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison will visit him at McEachern High School in Georgia this week. Bailey’s mother, Ramika McGee, played basketball at WVU from 2004-05. This week marks the first time that basketball...
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates Offense Through Two Games
West Virginia offensive coordinator evaluates the offense through two games during his weekly press conference with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
ESPN’s FPI Projects WVU to Win Only 1 Remaining Game
One indicator of the state of the West Virginia football program is looking at projections and odds for the remaining games on the schedule now after the loss to Kansas. And ESPN in particular does not think much of Neal Brown’s chances to salvage the season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Mountaineers are only favored to beat one team the rest of the season. That one team is the upcoming matchup with Towson.
