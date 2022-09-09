ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

AMERICA FIRST
3d ago

Ok...be that...how about The Pacific coast crabs Whales from California to Alaska....if you come after us then it's only fair game to go after the WEST

thecentersquare.com

Maine's Internet privacy law survives court challenge

(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission. A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine's leaders seek more time on whale protection rules

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is seeking to delay new federal whale protection rules, citing fears the state’s commercial lobstermen won't be able to comply. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Mills urges federal fisheries regulators to extend the period for collecting public...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Fishermen must be heard about whale rules, Maine gov says

Maine's governor said Tuesday the federal government is moving ahead too quickly with potential new restrictions on the lobster fishing industry, and isn't taking the industry's concerns about the changes into account.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced it was seeking input on new rules to reduce risk to rare whales. The North Atlantic right whales number less than 340 and they are vulnerable to entanglement in lobster fishing gear.Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the agency's plan to provide only one chance for public comment about the new rules later this month is not sufficient. She...
MAINE STATE
CBS Sacramento

Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say

State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger

Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Border chief directs agents to release foreign nationals en masse into U.S. when Title 42 ends

(The Center Square) – In anticipation of increased border encounters after the Title 42 health authority is lifted, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz instructed agents to release noncitizens into the U.S. because there would not be enough space to detain them, a memo obtained as part of Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden administration uncovered.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Tree-Destroying’ Invasive Insect Found in Maine’s Acadia National Park

An invasive species has been found in Maine’s Acadia National Park. The insect, first found in Virginia, destroys trees. Hemlock woolly adelgid is a tiny insect that eats the sap of eastern hemlock trees. The insect was first detected decades ago in Richmond, Virginia. However, it has now made its way up to Maine. Acadia natural resources specialist Jesse Wheeler spoke to the park’s citizen advisory panel about the situation.
MAINE STATE

