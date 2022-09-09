Read full article on original website
Bismarck/Mandan, Fall Clean-Up Week Is Coming!
Got a busted couch? Broke down patio furniture? Old carpet? Nasty Mattress? Out it goes!!. Out walking my dog, I've already seen the first wave of junk items sneaking their way out to the alley. Most of it still lying around from city-wide rummage sales. Bismarck, beginning this weekend you...
Family W/Young Children W/Bismarck Ties In Horrific Accident
Something completely unimaginable happened to a family with Bismarck ties over the Labor Day weekend to a California family. According to a Go Fund Me Page, the accident happened on September 5th, 2022. Mathias and Courtney Bitz were involved in a terrible car accident with their three young children. The family was traveling over the holiday weekend when their van was rear-ended by multiple vehicles. Apparently, traffic came to a sudden stop on a stretch of the California highway. The father, Mathias was able to stop in time before rear-ending the car in front of him, but multiple vehicles behind the Bitz family were not able to.
Five Reasons Not To Miss The Downtown Bismarck Street Fair
I'd like to think that most people reading the headline will have many more reasons not to miss the Downtowner's Street Fair because it's entering its 49th year! I'm sure most of you have been there and most of you had a pleasant day there. It's not often that communities gather in a central location that's not a county fair. The Bismarck Downtowners continue to uphold that neighbor and neighbor feel with the annual Street Fair.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
Can You Believe It? ANOTHER New Store Is Going Into Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
Yep, it looks like the mall is getting another new store! Directly by the entrance nearest to the Mid Dakota Clinic, you will notice a sign in the window; it says "Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios coming soon." When Will It Open?. While walking by, I also noticed a crew was in...
Mandan’s North Sky Pawn – Their Goal Is Simple – Helping People
Last Saturday, here in Mandan, I got my FIRST tattoo, today I walked into my FIRST pawn shop. I had no idea what to expect, the only thing I knew about this line of business is that tv show - Pawn Stars. So I have to be honest, after watching a couple of episodes of that program, about a pawn shop in Las Vegas, I was fully anticipating the rarest and most bizarre items, I was also quite sure I would observe the employee's attitude as cocky and brash, like how tv portrays them. I was wrong in every way, well except for a few things ( remember that old saying now "To each his own" )
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Has A Rocketry Club
I remember back in the day at school each student in my elementary science class got to build a rocket. Judging by the way I paid attention in school I'm guessing my rocket barely cleared the height of the school building let alone space. Anyway, that's why I'm a DJ and writing this story.
Dude, Bismarck/Mandan Getting ANOTHER Pipe Shop!
Moe's Smoke Shop started in Minnesota by owner Moe Wazwaz. That is not a typo. In the fall of 2020, Mr. Wazwaz expanded his empire by opening a Bismarck location at 3500 North 14th Street. Now, Moe's is opening up a new location across the Missouri. Moe's Smoke Shop is...
Popular Restaurant In Bismarck Decides To Close For Good
In somewhat of a surprise move, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck has decided to close its doors for good. According to a message on their Facebook page, MacKenzie Pizza Pub and Grill made this announcement on Wednesday, September 7th. The popular restaurant has been serving Bismarck...
In Mandan – At Benevolent Tattoo – NEVER Say “NEVER”
One of the oldest expressions in the human being language came into play yesterday. Yesterday I found out a little bit more about myself, I guess I'm NOT too old for change. Until just recently, I never gave it a second thought about getting a tattoo, I thought they looked cool on other people, but I just had zero interest in having one myself, until I walked into Benevolent Tattoo -3206 Memorial Highway. The very first thing I saw was Russ Irelan doing his magic on Darin, a return customer with a huge smile on his face, he was "adding on to his body canvas". I have found through talking to so many who have tattoos, that it is "addicting"....you can't just live with one. I talked to Ashley for a few minutes, she and Russ have been open since 2014. I listened to so many different motivating reasons why people made the decision to get permanently marked. Something clicked in my head, and it made perfect sense to me now why people have tattoos, at that moment I told myself I was going to get one, and I had the perfect design, more on that in a bit. I went ahead and made an appointment for September 10th.
9 Of Bismarck’s Best Places To Snap A Selfie
I'm not going to explain to you the importance of the occasional selfie and/or Instagram post. It just matters, ok?!. You might not think so, but Bismarck is full of Instagrammable (is this a word? It feels right) spots -- you just have to know where to look. You probably pass a some of these every day.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony To Be Held In Bismarck
This Sunday a very special event is set to be held for those affected by 9/11. We all remember that day and how it affected our country and so many people's lives. I think it's also important to acknowledge the people who subsequentially fought for our freedom and went to war. This event is a great way to show respect to all those who were involved and impacted. The community is invited to come out and show support.
Update: Bismarck’s 43rd Ave Water Tower Project, New Look Unveiled
The City of Bismarck has been making repairs to the 43rd Ave. Water tower, and many have been wondering what it will look like when its completed, and when the project will be done. Good News!. According to KX News, the project is halfway complete. Now, I know many of...
Travel The Steps Of The MHA Tribes In ND At New Interpretive Center
Pack the car, this is a drive off the beaten path that is worth the fuel and the time. Located 100 miles northwest of Bismarck / Mandan lies the Fort Berthold Reservation and home to the newly constructed MHA Nation Interpretive Center. To understand and appreciate the state of North...
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
This Weekend The International Powwow Brings Wonder To Bismarck
Make this the year you finally experience the glory of the UTTC Powwow. It's hard to overemphasize how truly unforgettable your first powwow experience is going to be. From the moment you enter the grounds of the 52nd Annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow you will be immersed in a vibrant cultural event that holds its traditions sacred through the involvement of all generations.
This College Was Just Named The #1 Party School In North Dakota
College is back in session all across North Dakota. Seems like only yesterday I was experiencing a "rush" week and all the parties that go with it. For those of you that don't know, "rush" week is when fraternities and sororities do their recruitment for the new school year. Although these rush weeks were supposed to be dry, they seldom were. At least back in my day, when I attended the University of North Dakota.
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
I don't know about you, but my love for driving has been waning over the years. Put me on Washington Street at 5 pm and I'll immediately get into a sour mood. -- If you want to see bad driving, that's where you need to go. You'll see it all in a matter of 30 seconds.
Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
There are always a number of different nuances to any community or in our case "communities". The inside jokes that set us apart at the same time hold us together. Now, they may be geographically historical or seemingly insignificant, but there is a laundry list of singular things that resonate in these communities that you need to understand so as not to be labeled "an outsider". Let me just punch out a quick list of regional "truisms" that might make your assimilation into the area that much easier.
Bismarck Fire Brings Out The Very Best In Our Community
A peaceful, lazy Sunday morning erupted into flames, fire trucks, and within hours left 4 people with no place to stay. That's exactly how it played out last Sunday morning, August 28th, here in Bismarck. Stevie Ray and her daughter were out walking close to her home on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue when she smelled smoke. All it took was seconds for her to find out where it was coming from, just a few feet from the apartment building she lives in.
