In East Chicago, car enthusiasts from across the Region can check out all manner of vehicles at the 2nd annual car show/enrollment event on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus on East Columbus Drive. Food will be available during the event. and trophies will be awarded to vehicles earning first, second or third place. In addition, enrollment staff will be on hand to help people register for classes. Ivy Tech’s next two sets of classes begin October 24 and January 17. Tours of the automotive, welding, culinary and industrial technology labs will be available. Anyone wishing to display their car in the show is asked arrive at 9 a.m. for show registration. For more information, contact Javier Rivera, automotive program chair, at 219-392-3600, ext. 3241.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO