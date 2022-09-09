Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
panoramanow.com
Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show
Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
xrock1039.com
Paw Palooza Pet Festival and Adoption Event in Merrillville
In Merrillville, Region residents are invited to the very first Paw Palooza Pet Festival and Adoption Event this Sunday, September 18. Second Chance 4 Pets Network says their festival will include vendors, food, music, K9 demonstrations, and more. The September 18th event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Region Cat Cafe on West 80th Place in Merrillville. A pet blessing will be held at 2 p.m.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Lans Theater building
LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Fatality in Westville
(Westville, IN) - A fatal accident occurred between a motorcycle and van over the weekend in Westville. The victim was 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso. La Porte County Police said Spicker was on a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 6 at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. Police said...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
WNDU
No serious injuries reported in accidental Elkhart fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries were reported after an apartment fire off Middlebury Street Monday evening. The Elkhart Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. on reports that children were trapped inside. Smoke and fire were coming out of the front window upon the fire department’s arrival.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
xrock1039.com
Ivy Tech Lake County Plans Car Show/Enrollment Event
In East Chicago, car enthusiasts from across the Region can check out all manner of vehicles at the 2nd annual car show/enrollment event on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus on East Columbus Drive. Food will be available during the event. and trophies will be awarded to vehicles earning first, second or third place. In addition, enrollment staff will be on hand to help people register for classes. Ivy Tech’s next two sets of classes begin October 24 and January 17. Tours of the automotive, welding, culinary and industrial technology labs will be available. Anyone wishing to display their car in the show is asked arrive at 9 a.m. for show registration. For more information, contact Javier Rivera, automotive program chair, at 219-392-3600, ext. 3241.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Charge in Motorcycle Sign Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police arrested a man who crashed his motorcycle after allegedly consuming too much alcohol. James Kruk, 33, allegedly left the scene but soon was located at the hospital. Police said the investigation shows Kruk was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve...
evanstonroundtable.com
Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan
Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
$2.75 Million Mansion in Niles Can Only Be Described as “Dreamy”
This home feels like something out of a storybook that has come to life. In Niles, Michigan, sits a gorgeous 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom mansion that has recently hit the market for $2,750,000. The home, at 71345 Covington Bluff Ln, is just minutes from the Indiana border and might be...
Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs leaves hospital
The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
