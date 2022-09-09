Read full article on original website
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, CVNA and AZRE
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in ADC Therapeutics SA with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or "the Company") ADCT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
Bill Gates Praises This New School Subject That Could Change The World
New Jersey is the first state in the U.S to formally begin incorporating climate change into its public school education. Christa Delaney, an AP environmental science teacher, says it will help prepare students for the future. Back-to-school season has arrived, and students in New Jersey this year may get a...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Not In My Back Yard? New Study Points To Why Municipalities Choose To Ban Or Allow Cannabis Sales In NJ
While adult-use cannabis was legalized in New Jersey, municipalities can still decide whether to veto or allow cannabis sales. A new study conducted by Rutgers University and found that the municipalities in New Jersey that are most likely to allow cannabis-related businesses in their jurisdictions are also those with:. Larger...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Trump Fires Fresh Salvo: Wants Judge To Block Justice Department's Request To Resume Review Of Mar-A-Lago Papers
Donald Trump’s lawyers want a federal judge to deny the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to restart its criminal probe into the government documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the former president's Florida estate. What Happened: The lawyers for Trump submitted a 21-page filing, first noted in The New York...
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
LAW・
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
CHUCK Payment Network Launches Social Money With Prizeout
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - September 13, 2022 - ( ) CHUCK™, the open payment hub, announces Social Money™ in partnership with Prizeout to deliver gift cards via P2P payments with a live demo at the Finovate fintech conference. Unlike other payment networks that require both sender and receiver...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
SALT NYC: From Sam Bankman-Fried to Bridgewater’s co-CIO, the world’s top experts are meeting this week. Here’s what you want to know.
Experts are convening in NYC for SALT this week. Insider's Phil Rosen caught up with correspondent Laila Maidan to get the scoop on the conference.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Graham steals GOP’s inflation thunder with abortion ban
Inflation, inflation, inflation. That’s the message Republicans have been begging and pleading to talk about for months. But don’t tell that to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Graham stole the spotlight from the biggest news in GOP circles — that the consumer price index report showed that inflation rose...
Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market worth $232 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.7%
Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Size is expected to reach USD 232 million by 2027 from USD 153 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market by Form Factor (Benchtop, Portable, Modular), Type, Application (Radar Systems, Component Testing Equipment, Communication Systems), End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has gained momentum in the last decade owing to the diverse applications of these generators in various fields, such as information and communication technology, aerospace and defense, semiconductors and electronics, automotive, and research and development laboratories.
