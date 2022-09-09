ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in ADC Therapeutics SA with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or "the Company") ADCT for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Software Company#Investors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cognyte Software Ltd#Newsfile Corp
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
LAW
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

CHUCK Payment Network Launches Social Money With Prizeout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - September 13, 2022 - ( ) CHUCK™, the open payment hub, announces Social Money™ in partnership with Prizeout to deliver gift cards via P2P payments with a live demo at the Finovate fintech conference. Unlike other payment networks that require both sender and receiver...
Benzinga

Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market worth $232 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.7%

Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Size is expected to reach USD 232 million by 2027 from USD 153 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market by Form Factor (Benchtop, Portable, Modular), Type, Application (Radar Systems, Component Testing Equipment, Communication Systems), End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has gained momentum in the last decade owing to the diverse applications of these generators in various fields, such as information and communication technology, aerospace and defense, semiconductors and electronics, automotive, and research and development laboratories.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy