The Tucson Orchid Society was founded in 1972 and thousands of people have been members over the years. The club helps them learn about the plants and grow them, and it also holds different events such as monthly meetings, an orchid show, and an orchid sale. While considered exotic and difficult to grow, members say the proper kind of #orchid under the right conditions can thrive rather easily.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO