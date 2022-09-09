Read full article on original website
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions
Engineers breached Pakistan's biggest freshwater lake to drain water threatening nearby towns, officials said Monday, as heavy rain poured misery on millions affected by the country's worst floods in history. Sindh province Information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told AFP Monday that engineers had to cut a channel into Lake Manchar to drain water that was threatening the towns of Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad, with a combined population of nearly half a million.
World Economic Forum
Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
Human-induced climate change has caused unusual weather events likes severe floods and heatwaves. Image: AP Photo/Fareed Khan. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in...
