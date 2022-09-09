ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions

Engineers breached Pakistan's biggest freshwater lake to drain water threatening nearby towns, officials said Monday, as heavy rain poured misery on millions affected by the country's worst floods in history. Sindh province Information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told AFP Monday that engineers had to cut a channel into Lake Manchar to drain water that was threatening the towns of Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad, with a combined population of nearly half a million.
World Economic Forum

Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation

Human-induced climate change has caused unusual weather events likes severe floods and heatwaves. Image: AP Photo/Fareed Khan. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are...
960 The Ref

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world for help for cash-strapped Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see the climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in...
SheKnows

U.K. Hospitals Canceled Non-Urgent Appointments for the Queen’s Funeral & It Has Many Patients Alarmed

Thousands of hospital appointments across the United Kingdom have been canceled due to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022. Several National Health Service (NHS) trusts have urged all “non-urgent” appointments to be postponed due to the holiday.  The Crown, who died in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8th  at 96 years old, will have a state funeral with her final resting place being St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Doctors at one London hospital were told: “The day of the State Funeral will be treated as a bank holiday so please go ahead and start rescheduling patients,” according to Open Democracy. The canceled...
World Economic Forum

Global Public Braces for 'Severe' Effects of Climate Change by 2032, New Survey Finds

Harry Gray Calvo, Public Engagement, harry.graycalvo@weforum.org; Gayle Markovitz, Partnerships Editor, gayle.markovitz@weforum.org. Vast global majority expects to be severely impacted by climate change by 2032. Over half of respondents say climate change has already affected their regions. One in three globally fear they may be displaced from their homes in next...
ENVIRONMENT

