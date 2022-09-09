Thousands of hospital appointments across the United Kingdom have been canceled due to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022. Several National Health Service (NHS) trusts have urged all “non-urgent” appointments to be postponed due to the holiday. The Crown, who died in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8th at 96 years old, will have a state funeral with her final resting place being St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Doctors at one London hospital were told: “The day of the State Funeral will be treated as a bank holiday so please go ahead and start rescheduling patients,” according to Open Democracy. The canceled...

