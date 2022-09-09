Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how
Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
ambcrypto.com
Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market
On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
ambcrypto.com
Solana NFTs reach this minting milestone to leave investors in awe
Solana is showing a strong surge in its NFT ecosystem in recent days. Not to forget, the overall demand for NFTs continues to falter in September despite showing glimpses of recovery. Meanwhile, Solana NFT mints hit an all-time high recently on 7 September after it reached the 300,000 mark. The...
ambcrypto.com
Metaverse, Web3 games are doing better than you think
Web3-based games and Metaverse projects have raised $748 million since August 1, 2022, according to research by DappRadar. In August, 847,000 Unique Active Wallets (UAW) per day on average participated in blockchain games – An 11% decrease from July. Axie Infinity, one of the most well-known games in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Ethereum’s post Merge scenario and everything in between
OKLink, a leading blockchain explorer, shared some news related to the current Ethereum Mainnet with the Beacon Chain PoS system. At press time, the system Merge of the two systems was 99.75% completed. The complete transition is symbolized by the Paris upgrade. Further, the upgrade will be triggered by the...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu traders in escrow can thank SHIB’s latest achievement
According to Messari’s recent update, Shiba Inu ranked second among ‘up only since cycle low.’ Thus, surpassing many of its competitors in this category. Some analysts are of the opinion that the meme coin would face high volatility in the near future. But its demand won’t slow down.
ambcrypto.com
$0.063 and $0.061 can be used to buy Dogecoin with stop-loss at…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.
ambcrypto.com
Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Solana sees integrations with multiple wallets; what could be in store next?
Solana [SOL] launched integrations with both xdefi wallet and trust wallet, thus attracting a large number of the user base. But the question is- With the new Helium network announcement, could SOL see a bullish run in the future?. Only time will tell. Solana has been in the news for...
ambcrypto.com
Is Ethereum Classic [ETC] in trouble now that EthereumPoW…
The popularity of Ethereum Classic [ETC] has increased in the last few weeks. This has, especially, been the case due to the Ethereum 2.0 merge’s final stages. Its price also soared, especially, as miners migrated in favor of Ethereum Classic as the ‘next big thing’ for miners. This view is about to be challenged especially now that EthereumPoW (ETHW) has been confirmed.
ambcrypto.com
What Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors should be prepared for this month
Registering an 8% price uptick in the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash’s [BCH] significant positive correlation with Bitcoin [BTC] might have been the factor responsible for the asset’s failure to log double-digit gains in the last week. The price of the king coin itself grew by just 10%...
ambcrypto.com
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts
The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos remains afloat since bear market turmoil- Here’s why
Cosmos is starting to gain the attention of the crypto community again. The ATOM token has been surging highly on the price chart in the past week. In fact, it has recovered from a dip in the past 24 hours to ensure upward pressure. According to CoinMarketCap, at press time, ATOM was trading at $16.21 after seeing a 2.75% rise in prices over the last day. ATOM’s weekly gains stood at 28.4% at press time.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Here’s everything you might not know about Merge
Ethereum’s [ETH] transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus has been the most-talked-about topic in the crypto industry. The craze around Merge can be compared to that of the craze around Bitcoin’s [BTC] whitepaper release. Amidst the hype, speculations, and narratives around ETH, it is important to consider one aspect- Are participating clients or partners ready for the showdown?
ambcrypto.com
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…
According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the odds of Ethereum crossing $2k mark this week
Ethereum is gearing to break out through a key resistance level in the next week. The largest altcoin by market cap was trading at $1,750 after seeing a 1.15% drop in the past day. But weekly gains still stand at double digits for Ethereum as it prepares ahead of the...
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
ambcrypto.com
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details
Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
ambcrypto.com
Voyager Digital: What you need to know ahead of scheduled auction
The price of VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm, Voyager Digital, went up by over 60% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. In a recent announcement, the brokerage firm confirmed that an auction for its assets had been scheduled to take place on 13 September as part of its restructuring procedure. This was initially scheduled to hold on 29 September following a bidding process that was due on 6 September.
Comments / 0